'External agencies fuelling opposition to Great Nicobar project': Kiren Rijiju

Sri Vijaya Puram, June 21 (IANS) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has alleged that certain groups opposing the proposed Great Nicobar infrastructure project were being “fuelled by external agencies”, arguing that strategically important projects cannot be assessed solely through environmental or commercial considerations.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the Andaman Ideas Summit 2026 in Sri Vijaya Puram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on Saturday, Rijiju observed that opposition to some major infrastructure projects in strategically sensitive regions could be influenced by forces beyond those publicly visible.

Responding to a question on opposition to the proposed transshipment port project, he said: “There are certain groups which are working very hard, and they are being fuelled by external agencies. The world is very complicated."

The remarks come amid continuing debate over the ambitious Great Nicobar project, which envisages an international container transshipment terminal, a greenfield international airport, power infrastructure and a township in the southernmost part of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago.

The Union Minister emphasised that infrastructure development in strategically important regions such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands must be viewed in the context of India’s long-term national interests.

“Not every project is commercial. Many infrastructure projects are driven by the country’s strategic interests,” he said.

Moreover, without naming any specific organisation, he suggested that opposition to strategically important projects should be viewed in a broader geopolitical context.

His comments are likely to add a fresh dimension to the ongoing debate around the Great Nicobar development plan, one of India’s largest strategic infrastructure projects currently under implementation.

During the interaction, Rijiju also underscored the strategic significance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, arguing that India had historically failed to fully appreciate the importance of the archipelago.

“The problem was not geography; it was mindset,” he said, referring to what he described as decades of underappreciation of the islands’ potential.

The Minister further said that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands would play an increasingly important role in India’s Indo-Pacific strategy and future economic growth.

“The 21st century will increasingly be shaped by developments in the Indo-Pacific region. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands occupy a critical position in this emerging geopolitical landscape,” he said.

Rijiju underlined that development decisions in such strategically important regions must balance environmental sustainability, economic growth and national security considerations.

The Great Nicobar project is seen by its proponents as a critical component of India’s efforts to strengthen its maritime presence in the eastern Indian Ocean and leverage its proximity to the Malacca Strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors.

At the same time, environmental groups and conservationists have raised concerns over the project’s ecological impact, including potential effects on forests, biodiversity and indigenous communities.

--IANS

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