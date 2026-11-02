European Union Film Festival to celebrate Europe's cinematic diversity with 28 films in India

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) is set to return with its 31st edition, bringing a diverse collection of award-winning films from across Europe to Indian audiences.

This year’s festival will showcase 28 films from 27 EU Member States and Ukraine, offering a glimpse into the continent’s rich cinematic landscape through stories spanning different cultures, languages and experiences. The festival will begin in Shillong on November 12, before moving to New Delhi from November 25 to December 4, followed by Pune in December.

Speaking about the festival, Jean-Eric Paquet, Ambassador of the European Union to India, said, “The European Union Film Festival returns with the 31st edition, this time travelling to Shillong, Delhi and Pune, cities with a rich cultural pulse and a deep love for storytelling. What makes it unique is the opportunity to experience Europe through the lens of its most compelling filmmakers, presenting stories that provoke, evoke interest, and often reflect our own shared human experiences.”

“Cinema has always been a mirror and a window. In this edition, it’s also a bridge: not just between our regions, but between the world we live in and the one we still believe is possible. We look forward to welcoming audiences to this year’s festival and to the conversations these films will inspire, reaffirming cinema’s unique ability to bring people and cultures closer together," he added.

Artur Zaborski, curator of the festival, said, “Curating this year’s line-up was about bringing the many voices of the European Union to audiences in India. We share a heritage as a continent while cherishing our distinct cultures, languages, and perspectives. Each voice has something compelling to offer, and this festival is an invitation to listen—to stories both joyful and sorrowful, historical and contemporary, exploring politics, sport, society, family, and love.”

“Rooted in their own cultures, these films speak to experiences that resonate across borders: the search for belonging, the courage to challenge expectations, the need for connection, and the choices that shape our lives. Together, they offer a portrait of Europe in all its diversity, intimacy, humour and contradictions. I hope audiences will discover unfamiliar worlds, recognize something of themselves, and find connections between these European stories and their own lives in India.”

The festival will kick off in Shillong on November 12, before making its way to New Delhi from November 25 to December 4, followed by Pune in December. The festival will take place in Delhi at six iconic venues: India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Centre, India International Centre, and Triveni Kala Sangam.

--IANS

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