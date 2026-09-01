Emraan Hashmi reflects on ‘Awarapan’, says original didn’t find its audience 20 years ago

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Emraan Hashmi has reflected on the journey of “Awarapan” as the franchise returned with its much-awaited sequel, “Awarapan 2.”

The ‘Murder’ actor opened up about the significance of the film’s return, noting that the original did not find its audience when it released nearly two decades ago. Describing ‘Awarapan 2’ as a “rarest-of-rare phenomenon” and an “unprecedented feat”, Emraan said he feels proud to be part of a film that is getting another opportunity to connect with audiences. Speaking about his personal connection with “Awarapan 2,” Emraan went on to call it his “best film yet.”

The ‘Chehre’ actor shared a note that read, “There are films you work on, and then there are films you are genuinely proud to be a part of. Awarapan 2 belongs to the latter. It has become a rarest-of-rare phenomenon — an unprecedented feat. A film that didn't find its audience two decades ago returning with a sequel, determined to rewrite history at the box office.”

“An emotionally charged action musical, mounted on a stunning visual scale and powered by incredibly diverse, timeless music, this is a film I truly believe is best experienced with an audience, in cinemas. At the heart of it all is Vishesh, the creator of the world of Awarapan.”

“His vision and unwavering conviction shaped everything and everyone. I'm so glad we took the leap together and made this journey. To be part of a film with such an incredible cast, musical genius, and creative brilliance has been super special. This is My Best Film Yet. So before it's too late, go experience Awarapan 2 in theatres now. Feel the emotional roller coaster. Let the music take over. And celebrate it the way it was meant to be celebrated, Big Screen, Big Sound Cinematic Experience.”

For the caption, he simply wrote, “Awarapan 2 — My Best Film Yet.”

“Awarapan 2,” directed by Nitin Kakkar, starred Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. It followed former gangster Shivam Pandit, who is revealed to have survived a fatal number on his life roughly two decades earlier, as he embarked on a mission to bust a child trafficking racket in Bangkok after a baby girl he gave up for adoption is declared missing.

“Awarapan 2,” the sequel to the 2007 film “Awarapan,” was released in theatres on August 14, 2026.

--IANS

ps/