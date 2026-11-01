November 01, 2026 7:26 PM हिंदी

Ektaa Kapoor wishes parents with a hilarious anniversary wish: Happie halloween

Ektaa Kapoor wishes parents with a hilarious anniversary wish: Happie halloween

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor wished his parents, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor on their 52nd wedding anniversary with a throwback picture from the wedding.

The black-and-white photo, shared on Tusshar's IG, showed the couple dressed as bride and groom in the middle of a wedding ritual.

Tusshar's post also included a more recent picture of Jeetendra and Shobha. The still had the two of them facing the camera with a smile as Shobha lovingly held Jeetendra's arm.

Tusshar's sister and Jeetendra and Shobha's daughter, Ektaa Kapoor, also reshared his post, adding her own fun twist to it.

As the anniversary coincides with Halloween, the television mogul wrote, "Happie halloween.. sorrry Hapur..anniversary (Laughing with tears emojis) 31 oct - forever (sic)"

Talking about their romantic journey, Jeetendra first met Shobha as a teenager on Mumbai's Marine Drive. The couple started dating while still very young.

After facing several ups and downs in their relationship, these two finally got married on 31 October 1974. They have been blessed with a son Tusshar, and a daughter Ektaa.

The 'Golmaal' actor keeps on treating the movie buffs with many such adorable moments from the time gone by.

In January, Tusshar decided to revisit a fun childhood memory from Jeetendra-Hema Malini's film set.

The vintage photograph features Jeetendra seated with his children, little Ekta and Tusshar on his lap, while Hema Malini looked at them with warmth in her eyes.

In the caption, Tusshar mentioned that the throwback picture seems to be from a movie of his father from the late 70s.

“#majorthrowback visiting dad on set," read the caption.

Jeetendra made his Bollywood debut with the 1964 film "Geet Gaya Patharon Ne", after which he went on to star in around 200 films.

Some of his most memorable releases include "Himmatwala", "Dharam Veer", "Parichay", "Tohfa", "Caravan", "Aulad", and "Sindoor".

--IANS

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