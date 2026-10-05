October 05, 2026 11:32 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar to visit Ghana to advance relations in pharmaceutical development

EAM Jaishankar to visit Ghana to advance relations in pharmaceutical development (File Image)

Accra, Oct 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is set to visit Ghana from tomorrow at the invitation of his Ghanaian counterpart Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the African nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

“The Minister of External Affairs of India, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will pay an Official visit to Ghana from 6th to 7th October 2026 at the invitation of Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Ghana looks forward to hosting His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar on this historic visit, which will afford the two countries the opportunity to renew their inseparable bond of solidarity and shared values,” the Ministry stated in a post on Facebook.

“During the visit, Ghana and India will hold discussions that will advance their relations in pharmaceutical development within the framework of President (John Dramani) Mahama’s Accra Reset philosophy; deepening agricultural cooperation in mechanisation and value addition; support for President Mahama’s industrialisation and job creation agenda; and expanding scholarships and IT partnerships,” it added.

In July, India and Ghana discussed strengthening maritime and port sector cooperation.

India’s High Commissioner designate to Ghana, Surinder Bhagat, paid a courtesy call on Major General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, Acting Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) in July.

According to the High Commission, the meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on strengthening India-Ghana cooperation in the maritime and port sectors.

“India remains committed to further advancing its longstanding partnership with Ghana through stronger economic engagement and mutually beneficial cooperation,” the High Commission wrote on X.

Earlier, the High Commissioner also called on Kamal-Deen Ali, Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, to discuss matters relating to the welfare, safety, and well-being of Indian seafarers and crew members in Ghanaian waters.

According to the High Commission, the discussions focused on strengthening cooperation to ensure the safe and secure facilitation of Indian maritime personnel, addressing the concerns of Indian seafarers, and enhancing coordination between the High Commission of India and the Ghana Maritime Authority for their continued well-being.

–IANS

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