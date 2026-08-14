Dwayne Johnson pens song for daughters Tia, Jazzy and Simone: I’ll always be your lifelong protector

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson turned songwriter to celebrate the extraordinary bond he shares with his daughters Tia, Jazzy and Simone. He opened up about the unconditional love, protection and lifelong support he hopes to give his girls.

Johnson took to Instagram, where he promised them that he would always be their biggest cheerleader and “spiritual protector.”

He wrote in the caption: “A song for my daughters, Tia, Jazzy & Simone. There’s a very special ‘one of one’ bond between a daughter and her dad ~ and it’s a deeper love that I never knew, you took my heart and you pulled me through.”

He added: “I may stumble every once in a while, but as long as these calloused hands have life flowing through them, I’ll always have your backs and I’ll always be your lifelong (and one day your spiritual) protector and supporter. And I’ll never ever stop trying to be the best dad and friend I can be for you.”

Dwayne wrote: “And I’ll continue to pray while you’re sleeping, and watch you while you’re dreaming and never stop trying to put smiles on your faces. I love you girls so much. Your dad xo.”

On the acting front, Johnson will next be seen in the new installment of the Jumanji franchise is titled 'Jumanji: The Open World'. The upcoming installment will bring back Hart as Franklin Finbar, Johnson as Dr. Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse.

Jumanji, first released in 1995, was directed by Joe Johnston and was based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is the first installment in the Jumanji film series and stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.

His latest release is the live-action of Moana. The film stars Johnson, Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Jemaine Clement and Catherine Laga'aia.

Moana follows a spirited Polynesian village chief's daughter who is chosen by the ocean to restore a mystical relic to the goddess Te Fiti. To save her dying island, she sets sail to track down the exiled demigod Maui, learn the ancient art of wayfinding, and lift a dark curse.

--IANS

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