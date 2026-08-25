Drew Barrymore reveals ‘50 First Dates’ was originally a ‘hardcore drama’ with different ending

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has revealed that the iconic film “50 First Dates” originally had a far more dramatic ending than the romantic conclusion and that it was supposed to be a “hardcore drama”.

Speaking to Brett Goldstein on her show The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress shared details about the film’s original script, which would have ended with her character Lucy and Henry going their separate ways before reconnecting years later.

The conversation started with Goldstein telling the actress that 50 First Dates is one of his favourite films.

Barrymore shared that Adam Sandler was present in the show the other night.

Goldstein replied: “I love him. I think it is so beautiful, that film. You two are so wonderful together. But it's also like, as a concept, I think it's the most romantic idea. And I love that at the end, she isn't cured. There's no, every day they have to start again and show why they love each other.”

Calling it a beautiful film, Goldstein shared: “It's the most romantic idea in the world.”

To which Barrymore replied: “It's funny, you know, there was a different ending originally.”

Goldstein asked: “Did she get cured?”

Barrymore replied: “No. Well, we found this script. It was called Fifty First Kisses. But then they changed that because they thought that was too girly. So we went with dates.

Gold: It worked because I watched it.”

She added: “And kisses may have been a turnoff to males. And we didn't want to do that. And the script we originally had was a hardcore drama. And at the end, it originally ended where they broke up. And a long time later, he realized he didn't want to live without her.”

“So he walks into the diner. And he just walks in and he goes, Hi, I'm Henry. And she looks at him. She goes, Hi, I'm Lucy. And that's it.”

Barrymore said that she mourns that ending.

“I know, it's pretty good, right? I will always mourn that ending because I think it still is hopeful without the bow at the end. But I think the film is perfect the way it is. And that's what Ted Lasso does to me, too, is it's like heart and humor are at the cornerstone.”

--IANS

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