Doja Cat opens up on her struggle with alcohol and drug abuse

Los Angeles, Sept 1 (IANS) Rapper Doja Cat has spoken up about her struggles with alcohol and drug addiction. The 30-year-old rapper is glad her drug problems are now all in the past.

She recently posted a series of videos on TikTok, and spoke candidly about her personal issues. She revealed she has had "problems" with booze and she also "struggled" with cocaine use around eight years ago.

She said, "I really don't want to make this TikTok because I have fear in my heart and I was taught I should do something that scares me every day. If I'm on any journey to healing and so I'm going to do it”.

She went on, "A lot of people on the internet believe that I'm demonic. That I have demons, that I have evil in me. So if there's anything good, I can teach you about demons. I can teach you about evil. If one wants to create demonic instances or imagery that person will drink, involve alcohol, drugs and addiction, really anything and combine it, not always, with uncared for undiagnosed mental illness, and pair it, or not pair it, with the internet. The best example from my experience is using the internet as a means of validation to the negative thoughts in my head which were then brought on by drinking alcohol”.

She further mentioned, “I've never had a real problem with drugs, except for weed, but alcohol is something that I definitely have had a problem with, I was never an alcoholic, but I definitely had problems”.

She went on to add that it "not good" to "pair these two things together".

"OK now I'm going to make a disclaimer that I don't want to make. I have struggled with cocaine, I think could have been like eight years ago, but I'm well past that, so thank God”, she added.

--IANS

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