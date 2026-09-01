Divya Seth Shah on daughter Mihika’s demise: I’d never want her beautiful life to be reduced to merely her loss

Mumbai, September 1 (IANS) Actress Divya Seth Shah is grieving the loss of her young daughter Mihika Shah, and tends to remember her through the little moments of life.

On the occasion of Mihika’s birthday month, the actor shared an emotional note, saying that she does not want her daughter’s beautiful life to be defined merely by her untimely demise. Divya also said that she is living for both of them on Earth.

Sharing a video of lush greenery and nature, Divya addressed Mihika and wrote, “Hello Mihika’s Birthday Month. You’re so precious for Me. When People say I’m Brave or so Strong ..

I think to Myself .. Because, Just the physical presence is different .. I feel every bit of her love ..And I would never want Her beautiful Life to be reduced to merely Her Loss..

No Honey, I’m living for Us both on Earth

You do the glowing and shining above.”

For the uninitiated, Mihika Shah, daughter of Divya Seth Shah and Siddharth Shah and granddaughter of veteran actress Sushma Seth, passed away on August 5, 2024, in Mumbai. She was 23 years old. Her family announced her death in a statement, saying that she had left for her “heavenly abode” on August 5.

According to reports citing sources close to the family, Mihika had developed a fever and subsequently suffered a seizure.

Divya has ever since then kept Mihika's memory alive through nature and has frequently shared emotional posts remembering her daughter.

In an earlier emotional letter to Mihika, Divya recalled watching the first rain of the season and imagining that her daughter would have gone into the garden, enjoying the rain with the dogs running behind her. She wrote about thinking of Mihika constantly and seeing her presence in the world around her.

Divya has also previously shared glimpses of birds, animals, greenery and other elements of nature, often connecting them with her daughter.

–IANS

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