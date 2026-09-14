Divya Dutta says she did feel she would get stereotyped after ‘Veer-Zaara’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Last Man in Tower’, has shared that she did feel that she would get stereotyped after her role in the iconic ‘Veer-Zaara’.

The actress spoke with IANS along with her co-actor in the film Manoj Bajpayee, and director Ben Rekhi during the promotions of the film in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

Recollecting her stint in ‘Veer-Zaara’, she said, “It's every actor's dream to be in a Yash Chopra film. I've grown up on his movies. I've daydreamt that I will be in his movies. I think the universe conspires when you really want something and manifest it. When I did this, the way it came out, I wanted to be wearing the chiffon saris, but here I was playing Shabbo. I did have my doubts about doing a role like that”.

The film told the story of 2 star-crossed lovers, from arch-nemesis neighbours, India and Pakistan.

She told IANS, “I thought maybe I would become everybody's best friend after this film because it's a Yash Chopra film and you had these tags coming in. And then Adi came up to me, and said, ‘There's a reason we asked you to do it’. And there was something that I felt, ‘Hey, this is what you were wanting. Go ahead, enjoy it’. I did each moment right from learning the dialect to how she goes and with her body language, with everything, meeting all the co-actors”.

“That was my first commercial success and the love that I got for the film to date is amazing. There was one person I didn't meet on the set who happens to be a very hot favourite”, she added.

Meanwhile, ‘Last Man in Tower’ is playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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