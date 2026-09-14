September 14, 2026 10:14 PM हिंदी

CEC Gyanesh Kumar calls on Bhutan King in Thimphu

CEC Gyanesh Kumar calls on Bhutan King in Thimphu

Thimphu, Sep 14 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar called on Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu on Monday as he began his three-day visit to the Himalayan kingdom during which he will also join celebrations on country's National Voters’ Day.

“His Majesty, The King with the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Shri Gyanesh Kumar. His Majesty granted an audience today to the Indian Chief Election Commissioner, who is on a 3-day visit to Bhutan,” King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck stated on Facebook.

The visit will further strengthen the close institutional cooperation between the Election Commission of India and the Election Commission of Bhutan, building on their continued engagement, an official statement detailed.

A key engagement during the visit will be the celebration of Bhutan’s National Voters’ Day at the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law, Paro, on Tuesday, where the CEC would be the Chief Guest, it said.

On Wednesday, Gyanesh Kumar will call on Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, in Thimphu. He will also hold an interaction with senior civil servants of Bhutan, the statement said.

Last month, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, along with his wife, Jetsun Pema and Bhutan India Friendship Association office-bearers, met at the India House, the Embassy of India in Bhutan said.

"Bhutan India Friendship Association office-bearers from Thimphu, Phuentsholing, Samtse, Gelephu, Nganglam, Samdrup Jongkhar chapters met at India House today, which was graced by His Majesty the King of Bhutan and Her Royal Highness Ashi Deki Yangzom," the Embassy stated on X.

“We look forward to joint efforts to strengthen and deepen people and community-level connections as part of the unique friendship and relations between India and Bhutan,” it added.

–IANS

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