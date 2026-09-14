INS Trishul arrives in Alexandria, cultivating cooperation between Indian and Egyptian Navies

Cairo, Sep 14 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trishul, a front-line Talwar-class guided missile frigate, arrived in Alexandria Naval Base in Egypt on Monday.

“INS Trishul, a front-line Talwar-class guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, arrived at Alexandria Naval Base, Egypt, on 14 September 2026. Equipped for multi-dimensional maritime operations, this deployment underscores the Indian Navy's expanding operational footprint and India’s commitment to advancing maritime partnerships,” the Indian Embassy in Egypt stated on X.

“This visit is intended to further cultivate cooperation between the Indian and Egyptian Navies, reinforcing the robust defence partnership between the two nations,” it added.

INS Trishul undertook a port call in Djibouti last week as part of its operational deployment.

“Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Trishul called at the port of Djibouti on 06 Sep 26 as part of its operational deployment. During the visit, the ship progressed professional exchanges with the Djiboutian Coast Guard, including first aid demonstration, medical evacuation drills and a friendly football match, reinforcing bi-lateral ties and strengthening Bridges of Friendship,” Indian Navy stated on X.

Last month, INS Trishul and the INS Aditya, a combat logistics ship, escorted crude tankers MT Compass and MT Thalatta to safely transit the high-risk area through Babel Mandab strait.

“INS Trishul and INS Aditya escorted crude tankers MT Compass and MT Thalatta to safely transit the high-risk area through Babel Mandeb strait on 9 and 10 Aug 2026. Indian Navy remains committed to securing the safe transit of vital energy cargo and protecting Indian maritime interests,” the Western Naval Command, Indian Navy, stated on X.

This came after an India-flagged cargo vessel, Faize Noore Oliya sank after being attacked by an explosives-laden boat in the Red Sea off Yemen's western coast.

Yemeni forces rescued 14 crew members; 13 of them are Indian sailors, while one is from Yemen.

–IANS

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