Pietersen brings fresh eyes and discipline to England backroom setup, says McCullum

Southampton, Sep 14 (IANS) England’s white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum welcomed Kevin Pietersen’s arrival as a mentor in the setup, adding that the former captain’s past criticisms of the team would bring valuable perspective to a side enforcing stricter off-field standards.

Pietersen has joined the limited-overs coaching setup ahead of England's series against Sri Lanka and brings high-profile international experience to a team recalibrating its disciplinary expectations following the omission of pace bowler Brydon Carse.

“When I rang him the first time and said, ‘Would you be interested in working with England?’ I think he thought I was joking. He mentioned, ‘I’ve been quite critical of you guys in the past’ and I said ‘I have no problem with that, mate’. There are parts of it I agree with, and parts which I won’t agree with, and that’s fine. That’s the beauty of Kev coming in.

“I want him to look across the environment and challenge me privately around ways we can improve or things we can do differently. Having someone that has a different take on things is no bad thing. Kev will do that, and I’ve encouraged him to do that as well. Our relationship is good; it’s full of respect,” McCullum told reporters on Monday.

He also confirmed that Pietersen immediately reinforced the squad's need for maintaining professional discipline during his first dressing-room address. “Kev mentioned it in the dressing room earlier, as well.

“He said we need to give ourselves every opportunity to try and get to the level and get to the achievements that we want to – and that includes a lot of the responsibilities that we make socially and off the field too.”

The tightening of off-field standards comes alongside Carse’s ongoing exclusion across all formats following an arrest outside a Derby nightclub last month. McCullum warned that spots in the national team would depend on players maintaining professional standards off the pitch.

“I hope it’s crystal clear what is expected, not just of this group, but of those who have got aspirations to play for us. We want to play a style of cricket that comes with responsibilities. That’s just life living in the fast lane of international cricket.

“There is a lot of talent around; if you’re not prepared to do that, there are other guys who will be given those opportunities. I’ve spoken to Carsey a lot, and it’s the same message.

“You need to make good decisions off the field that allow you to be able to be the best version of yourself. As far as Carsey is concerned, it’s a good chance for him now to get his house in order and then push for selection for the next opportunity that arises.”

The tactical reset coincides with the arrival of Stephen Fleming, who landed in the country on Monday to begin his tenure as England’s new Test head coach. Fleming will meet ECB officials, liaise with Test captain Joe Root, and join McCullum’s white-ball squad in Manchester ahead of the third T20I against Sri Lanka.

“Flem and I will catch up in the coming days, and we’ll start trying to piece all that together. We’ll have to work through that. He’s one of my best mates. I think it’s a great opportunity for him and the timing is perfect. There’s a bit to unpick, but we’ll get there and look forward to doing it with Flem. It’ll be good fun working through it together,” concluded McCullum.

--IANS

nr/bsk/