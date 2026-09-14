Adapting to format switches requires calmness and teamwork, says Ishan Kishan

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said that calmness and some amount of teamwork are the key to adapting to switching formats in international cricket. In India’s seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the T20I series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kishan hit 42 while sharing a 121-run stand with Abhishek Sharma, who hit a sensational 82, to chase down 157.

“As a professional, I think when it changes, we just have to adapt as soon as possible. We need to get into that zone again and again because this is not the first time we are doing this.

“We keep on playing different formats, and then we come back to T20 cricket. It takes a bit of time to get along with the game sometimes, but at the same time, you need to be just calm and composed in the middle so that you get the best out of yourself,” Kishan said in a video posted on bcci.tv. on Monday.

He also reflected on his stand with Abhishek, adding how the duo dynamically manages their roles based on who holds the early momentum. “I think I played an ODI innings because Abhishek was there, good in his shots, and he was playing well. I wanted Abhishek to have that momentum so that he can keep on going and not think about wickets falling from other end. So, you just have to keep judging.

“Some days, if I feel like Abhishek is not in such great touch in the middle, maybe I'll take that role. So, this is something to do with teamwork, and yes, I think the initial moment and everything, it's very difficult to get into the T20 zone like in one or two days.

“But you try and give your best and like there will be glitches, but you need to just know what mistakes you're doing and you can get better in next every like each and every game,” he added.

Beyond tactical flexibility, Kishan stated that his off-field preparation, which involves video analysis of opposing bowlers combined with informal discussions with teammates to iron out flaws, is a key element of preparation.

“I mean, it's more about, for me, I look at the videos of the bowlers who are coming to bowl who is going to plan something. So, for that, you need to just be like in a zone in your room. Maybe when you are just sitting, you're chilling with your friends, you talk about your game, what changes I can make and what shots I can play.

“But end of the day, if you're calm and you're not thinking about particular area where you want to hit and you just think about watching the ball and playing your shots. So, that is something I think is something which is very important for us to keep doing again and again.

“Sometimes you get in a zone where you just keep on smacking the ball and you lose your momentum or shape. But when you talk to your friends, you do know what sort of mistakes you're making, and you just keep on improving each and every day.”

With a busy international schedule ongoing, Kishan concluded by revealing his straightforward recovery routine ahead of India's next game on Tuesday. “I'm just going to rest. I won't do anything. I'll just have a good workout session before the next game and that's it. I think I'm not going to leave my bed for two days because, anyway, I'm too tired. I'm going to bed.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/