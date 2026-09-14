Sr Men Inter-Department National Hockey: Railway Sports Promotion Board clinch title

Hyderabad, Sep 14 (IANS) Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) lifted the title after a commanding 4-1 win in the final over All India Police Sports Control Board as the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026 concluded in Hyderabad on Monday.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board secured third place with a lone-goal win over Comptroller & Auditor General of India in the third-place playoff.

In the final, RSPB were in inspired form, running out 4-1 winners against All India Police Sports Control Board. Amandeep Lakra (41’, 42’) struck twice, with Deep Atul (20’) and Rohit (36’) also finding the net as Railway Sports Promotion Board sealed the championship in style. Shubham (36’) scored the lone reply for All India Police Sports Control Board, who will have to settle for the runners-up spot.

Earlier in the day, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) edged Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) 1-0 to claim third place, with Affan Yousuf's (53’) strike proving the difference between the two sides.

When the final whistle was blown, Railway Sports Promotion Board brought the curtain down on the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026 as deserving champions, capping off a tournament that produced high-scoring contests and dramatic finishes throughout.

Railway Sports Promotion Board and All India Police Sports Control Board booked their places in Monday's final with hard-fought wins in their respective semifinal matches on Sunday.

In semifinal 1, Railway Sports Promotion Board edged past Petroleum Sports Promotion Board 2-1. Amandeep Lakra (9’, 27’) struck twice to see his side through, while Gurjot Singh's (45’) reply was not enough for PSPB.

Semifinal 2 was settled by a single goal, with All India Police Sports Control Board getting the better of Comptroller & Auditor General of India 1-0. Haris Mohammad's (25’) strike proved decisive as AIPSCB held firm to book their spot in the final.

Final Standings:

Champions: Railway Sports Promotion Board

Runners-up: All India Police Sports Control Board

3rd Place: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board

4th Place: Comptroller & Auditor General of India

--IANS

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