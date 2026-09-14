When Manoj Bajpayee spoke about spending time with real life dacoit

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) The National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee once spoke about spending time with dacoit Maan Singh. A clip from one of Kapil Sharma’s shows has recently resurfaced on the Internet.

In the clip, the show host asked the actor if he has ever been in touch with a dacoit. The actor reminisced about working on ‘Bandit Queen’ when he was assigned to shadow dacoit Maan Singh by director Shekhar Kapur.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “Maan Singh used to live with me when I was in ‘Bandit King’. Shekhar Kapur told me to study him. So, I followed him. When we used to come back in the car or it used to get dark after the pack-up, he used to come with us. Maan Singh never used to sit like how normally we sit in a car. He used to The car is be very vigilant while sitting in the car”.

“He was a smart guy. And he used to tell the driver, ‘Drive fast. Drive fast. Drive fast, slow down. Slow down’. I asked him what he was doing. He said, ‘Old enmity can come at any time’”, he added.

‘Bandit Queen’ was based on the life of Phoolan Devi, who became one of India’s most notorious bandits before entering politics. The film starred Seema Biswas in a breakthrough performance, and portrayed Phoolan Devi’s traumatic childhood, forced marriage, sexual violence, caste oppression, and eventual transformation into a feared figure in the Chambal ravines.

The film explores the social and personal forces that shaped her life. Its uncompromising depiction of violence and sexual abuse generated significant controversy, including objections from Phoolan Devi herself. Despite the debates surrounding its accuracy and graphic content, Bandit Queen received widespread critical acclaim and international recognition.

--IANS

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