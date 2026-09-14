September 14, 2026 10:15 PM हिंदी

India strengthened its counterterrorism resolve tremendously under PM Modi: Report

India strengthened its counterterrorism resolve tremendously under PM Modi: Report (File image)

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) India’s approach to counterterrorism gained a decisive edge after 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power, with a firm resolve to respond strongly to any act of terror. Counterterrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh momentum, while measures to prevent infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) were significantly strengthened, a report has stated.

“A terror attack on September 18, 2016, by JeM terrorists against an army camp in Uri, Kashmir, led to the first cross-border surgical strikes by the Indian Army, which destroyed multiple terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan. It was not only a strong reply to the terror attack but also signaled a major shift in India’s strategic policy and rules of engagement regarding cross-border terrorism,” according to a recent report in online magazine ‘The Diplomat’.

“While it did deter Pakistan to some extent, it did not end its terror campaign. On February 14, 2019, JeM terrorists unleashed another terror attack, this time on a police convoy in Pulwama, Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers. Upping the ante, this time, the Indian Air Force launched strikes on a terror camp of JeM in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26. It was the first time that the Indian Air Force had crossed into Pakistani airspace to launch a strike against terror," it detailed.

The report highlighted how the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, which sparked an unprecedented wave of national outrage, marked a turning point in India’s counterterrorism response.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to track those responsible for the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack “to the ends of the Earth”, and on May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, striking at the heart of the Pakistan-based terror network. In just 96 hours, India destroyed nine major terrorist camps and struck critical military assets, including airfields and radar stations, compelling Pakistan to seek a ceasefire.

According to the report, Pakistan’s continued reliance on state-sponsored terrorism against India means that the threat landscape is likely to evolve, with newer forms of challenges emerging.

At the centre of India’s evolving counterterrorism strategy is PRAHAAR, the country’s first comprehensive National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy, unveiled on February 23, 2026. The policy establishes a national framework to prevent and respond to terrorism and radicalisation through coordinated “whole of government” and “whole of society” approaches, it highlighted.

As the world marked 25 years since the 9/11 attacks, the central question is not whether terrorism has been defeated, but whether nations are sufficiently prepared to disrupt, deter and respond to emerging terror threats.

For India, the battle against terrorism began long before 9/11 and continues more than two decades later, “strengthened now with a new political-military resolve and constantly evolving methods of deterrence”, The Diplomat mentioned.

--IANS

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