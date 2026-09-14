September 14, 2026 10:16 PM हिंदी

Tanisha Mukherjee says women having affairs with married men are ‘evil’

Tanisha Mukherjee says women having affairs with married men are ‘evil’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress Tanisha Mukherjee has said that women, who have affairs with married men, are just evil. On Monday, the actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note calling out married men who have affairs. However, the actress said that more than such men, women who fall for them are to be blamed, and cannot be called feminist.

She wrote, “My thoughts, women who have affairs with married men are not feminists. In fact they are against women! Because being with someone’s husband is disrespecting the wife”.

She further mentioned, “The man is to blame too. He lacks character! And women who chase married men are just evil! They should not be role models to our children! #feminist #genz I said what I said! #boundaries”.

Social media users were quick to react to the tweet. One user commented, “Absolutely. Anyone who deliberately destroys someone's marriage deserves to be called out irrespective of gender. My suggestion stay away from married people. With a population this huge, I’m pretty sure we all can find someone single”.

Another user dissected the actress’ tweet, and said that he unfairly let such men off the hook, while singularly pushing the blame on women.

They wrote, “So "lacking character" is the worst you've got for him, but she's "evil" and unfit to be a role model. The girl made no vow. She broke no promise. The husband's the one who stood at an altar, said the words, and then went and broke them. That's not "lacking character". that's real betrayal. Full stop. Calling the other woman "evil" while letting the vow-breaker off with a soft little "he's not perfect either" isn't a boundary. It's a script that says men 'get weak' and women get to be villains. The one who owed loyalty and threw it away is the one who did the disrespecting. Say that with the same energy”.

A 3rd user got personal, and mentioned her cousin Rani Mukerji’s name, as they wrote, “Rani had affairs with Govinda and Aditya Chopra when they were married. Guess your cousin isn’t a rolemodel either”.

Another user wrote, “So by that logic what would you call bollywood's one of the most famous actors & fan favourites late Sridevi Ji”.

--IANS

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