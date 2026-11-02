Director, actor Abishan Jeevinth, wife Akkila blessed with baby girl

Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) Young director and actor Abishan Jeevinth, who shot to fame with his superhit Tamil film 'Tourist Family', on Monday announced that his wife Akila and he had now been blessed with a baby girl.

Taking to his Instagram timeline to share a picture of him holding the new born baby, the actor and director wrote, "Officially A Girl Dad :)."

Interestingly, the director turned actor had only a couple of days ago penned a touching wedding anniversary post to his wife. He wrote, "You stayed with me, you’re staying with me, and you stay with me. Happy 1st Anniversary @akkila_abishanjeevinth :)"

For the unaware, the director and actor had, in October last year, wed his longtime girlfriend Akkila at a grand ceremony that was attended by the families and friends of the couple.

The wedding had taken place at Hanu Reddy's Poes Garden in the city and was attended by the parents, relatives and friends of the couple.

2D Entertainment chief co-producer Rajasekar Pandian was among those who attended the wedding and congratulated the couple.

A wedding reception was also held at the Green Park hotel which was attended by a number of film celebrities including actors Sasikumar, Sivakarthikeyan, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak and actresses Simran and Anaswara Vijayan.

Producers Soundarya Rajinikanth, Mahesh Raj Basilian, Arun Vishwa and Shineesh too graced the wedding reception of the couple as did directors 'Poo' Sasi, Ranjith Jayakody, Shanmugapriyan, Prabhu Ram Vyas and Madan. Other celebrities who attended the wedding reception of the director included music director Sean Roldan, lyricist Mohanraj, distributor Virdosh, editor Bharath Ram and Think Music Santosh.

On the work front, Abishan Jeevinth will next be seen playing the lead along with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in director Gowtham Sivaraman's upcoming film that has been titled Picasso. The film will have Abishan playing a character called Sugan in it. Apart from Shiva Rajkumar and Abishan Jeevinth, the film will also feature actresses Shivani Nagaram and Yogalakshmi in pivotal roles.

--IANS

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