November 04, 2026 2:43 PM हिंदी

Diljit Dosanjh signs autographs in Punjabi during Rishikesh getaway, shares glimpses of spiritual retreat

Diljit Dosanjh signs autographs in Punjabi during Rishikesh getaway, shares glimpses of spiritual retreat

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanj gave fans a glimpse of his recent visit to Rishikesh.

The actor seems to have taken some time off from his busy schedule and ongoing tour to unwind. The singer shared a series of pictures from his getaway, and offered a peek into his spiritual experience.

In one of the pictures, Diljit is seen standing in front of a beautiful palace-like building, dressed in a white traditional outfit, with a turban and a grey shawl draped around his shoulders. Another picture shows him enjoying a traditional meal while sitting cross-legged on the floor. He also shared glimpses of a musical gathering at an ashram.

The carousel further features Diljit sitting with a woman in front of a mural, with both folding their hands in prayer. In another frame, he is seen posing beside a helicopter along with the pilots, while a separate picture captures him giving handwritten autographs in Punjabi.

It seems like Diljit headed straight to Rishikesh after his Delhi concert on October 30, which marked the beginning of his Aura India Tour 2026.

The singer shared glimpses of his time by the Ganga, his visit to an ashram and moments of meditation.

Meanwhile, Diljit's recent visit comes shortly after he addressed the criticism surrounding his earlier 'I'm an artist, bro' remark, which was further mocked by CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke during their protests in Delhi.

The controversy began when the singer was asked about the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest in Delhi during an Instagram Live session. Diljit had said that he was an artist and not a politician, and wanted to stay away from protests and political matters. His remarks drew criticism from activist Abhijeet Dipke, who expressed disappointment over the singer's response.

During his recent Delhi concert, Diljit appeared to address the criticism without naming anyone. He said, "I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. Punjabiyan nu na sikhaao ladaayia kida ladnaa." He further added, "Don't teach Punjabis how to fight."

–IANS

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