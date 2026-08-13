Diana Penty shares a glimpse of friends coming to her rescue after late night

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Diana Penty recently gave a glimpse of a fun moment with her friends after they stayed up late the previous night.

Sharing the lighthearted update on social media, Diana revealed that her friends came to her rescue after their late-night plans. “My friends to the rescue after we were up late last night,” she wrote alongside the post.

The ‘Cocktail’ actress also shared a video of herself sitting in a luxurious car while her team worked on her hair and gave her a quick makeup touch-up. Diana looked stylish in an off-shoulder dress as she got ready on the go. The clip featured the text, “I have left, be there in 5!”, giving a glimpse of the actress’ busy schedule and her team helping her get ready while travelling. For the caption, she simply wrote, “My friends to the rescue after we were up late last night.”

The actress’ candid update offered a glimpse into her fun bond with her friends and the relaxed moments she enjoys away from the spotlight.

Work-wise, Diana Penty entered Bollywood with the 2012 romantic drama “Cocktail,” alongside Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Following her debut, Diana appeared in several films, including “Happy Bhag Jayegi,” “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi,” “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran,” “Shiddat,” “Selfiee,” and “Bloody Daddy.”

The actress is currently grabbing attention once again after the release of “Cocktail 2.” The romantic comedy-drama, helmed by Homi Adajania, served as a spiritual follow-up to the 2012 film “Cocktail.” The sequel also featured Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. ‘Cocktail 2’ was released in cinemas on June 19, 2026.

--IANS

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