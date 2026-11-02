Dia Mirza responds to row over BMC's pollution-free Diwali video featuring her, says ‘air pollution is a public health concern’

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza has issued a statement to IANS after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deleted its pollution-free Diwali video featuring her following an objection from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In her statement, the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress emphasized the significance of Diwali as a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil and highlighted the need for healthier and more mindful celebrations.

“Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all,” Dia said.

The BMC had shared the video as part of its Diwali awareness campaign, encouraging people to celebrate the festival while being mindful of the impact of air pollution. However, the civic body later removed the video after the BJP raised an objection to the message.

For its awareness drive, the civic body featured several well-known personalities, including Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, in video messages promoting an environment-friendly Diwali. However, Satam raised objections to Dia's participation, questioning the involvement of outsiders in advising people on how to celebrate the festival.

In a post on X, the Mumbai BJP chief wrote, “We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate Diwali from Dia Mirza Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.”

After Satam objected to the video, the BMC took it down from its social media accounts.

The controversy also drew reactions from political leaders. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said the issue should not be linked to any particular religion.

He told IANS, “I think Dia Mirza is a film actress and belongs to the Muslim community, but this is not a matter concerning any particular community. India is a country where the Constitution given by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar grants every religion the right to celebrate its festivals.”

Athawale added, “As Muslims celebrate Eid and observe Ramadan, members of the Hindu community also participate in these celebrations and respect the way Muslims observe their festivals. Similarly, people from the Hindu community celebrate Diwali. If firecrackers are not burst, Diwali may lose some of its significance. However, we must also be concerned about excessive pollution.”

--IANS

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