Dhoni has to be the Federer of cricket, Kohli can be compared to Alcaraz: Sanju Samson

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) India wicketkeeper‑batter Sanju Samson has likened MS Dhoni’s calm and effortless style of functioning to tennis legend Roger Federer, while adding that Virat Kohli’s style is comparable to current star Carlos Alcaraz.

Samson’s comments come ahead of this year’s Wimbledon, set to take place from June 29 to July 12 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. “The Roger Federer of cricket? It has to be MS Dhoni. He is very calm and composed in the way he goes about his business. When he performs, it looks effortless yet very powerful.

“Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, is very explosive, much like how Virat Bhai started. Maybe Virat Kohli can be compared to Alcaraz. He is very aggressive and full of power and explosiveness,” said Samson on JioStar.

Samson also revealed that the Indian women's cricket team's historic 2025 ODI World Cup triumph under Harmanpreet Kaur served as a ‘huge motivation’ for the men's team ahead of their own victorious 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup campaign.

The wicketkeeper-batter played a pivotal role in India clinching the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup on home soil by smashing three consecutive half-centuries to walk away with the prestigious Player of the Tournament award.

"We were all watching the final. My family members and everyone else were glued to the TV. It was a special moment for all of us in the country. We had been waiting for it for a long time. We knew we were capable of winning the World Cup, yet while we were so close, we were very far.

“I was very happy for all the players on the team. There was so much hard work behind it and so many great stories within the squad itself. It was a proud moment for all of us. I think the standards were set very high for us.

“They won the World Cup and put us on a stage where we felt that we could do the same in India. It was a great moment that both World Cups happened in India and that we won them. So, yes, that victory definitely played a part."

Looking ahead to India’s clash against six‑time champions Australia in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played at Lord’s on June 28, Samson said, “A lot of respect goes to the Australian team. I think the reason we hold them in such high regard is that they were the most dominant cricketing nation when we were growing up.

“Every World Cup seemed to be won by Australia. But now, I think the roles have reversed. We are the champions, and we play and compete with the same attitude. So, yes, there is a lot of respect for them as an opponent.”

--IANS

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