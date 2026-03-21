Despite job saved, McCullum faces scrutiny on damning allegations over England’s culture

London, March 21 (IANS) Despite England head coach Brendon McCullum retaining his role, he now faces scrutiny due to damning allegations about the team’s culture during the Ashes, raising questions over discipline, leadership and professionalism in the set-up.

England’s 4-1 defeat in the Ashes in Australia was described as a systemic failure, with poor preparation and the collapse of the aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach leaving the side exposed.

Before that, white-ball captain Harry Brook being punched by a bouncer in Wellington before an ODI game against New Zealand attracted huge scrutiny and the ill-timed mid-Ashes break in Noosa, where players being visibly intoxicated in public, drew further questions on England’s culture.

“There were players in the Ashes who felt McCullum was naturally drawn to those like him who enjoy a beer, a vape and a round of golf. Unintentionally it created a clique that became more apparent under the stress of an Ashes loss and there were players who felt a non-serious environment had cost them the opportunity of a lifetime in Australia.

“The players had been encouraged by the management to be out and about and not hide away, despite the shenanigans in Wellington. They based themselves in a bar – Rococo Bistro – because it is the place in Noosa where punters can vape in public areas outside. McCullum vapes and it is a habit that has swept through the squad,” said a report in The Telegraph on Saturday.

McCullum’s job was under threat after captain Ben Stokes submitted a report blaming the team management for the Ashes defeat, with the report saying both men are believed to have pointed fingers at each other during the ECB review meeting.

With his position at risk, McCullum joined England’s white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, despite initially planning to skip it. He accepted stricter discipline rules introduced by men’s director of cricket Rob Key and agreed for the return of Carl Hopkinson to improve the side’s fielding, as England won ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka.

England carried momentum into the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, where Brook thrived at number three while Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell added balance. But a semi-final defeat to India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai exposed familiar issues under pressure.

The report added that McCullum admitted errors during the Ashes, and talks with Stokes have since reached an agreement. The ECB refrained from sacking him due to the financial cost, with the former New Zealand captain contracted for another 18 months.

--IANS

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