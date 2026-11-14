Democrats' midterm gains pose fresh challenges for Trump and Republicans: Report

Washington, Nov 14 (IANS) With Democrats holding majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, growing discontent with President Donald Trump is likely to make negotiations with the executive difficult, raising the prospect of prolonged policy paralysis in the United States, a report has said.

The Democrat-controlled legislature is also expected to intensify scrutiny of Trump's decisions and his family's financial dealings. Meanwhile, the possibility of impeachment is once again gaining traction in the media, Sanjay Pulipaka, Chairperson of think tank 'Politeia Research Foundation', wrote in India Narrative.

“In the Senate, the Democratic Party controls about 54 seats, while the Republican Party holds 44. In the House of Representatives, the Democrats won about 254 seats, while the Republicans won about 162. The Democrats won not only in swing states such as Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, and North Carolina, but also in Republican strongholds such as Iowa, Kansas, Texas, and even South Carolina. The scale of anti-incumbency is evident in the fact that, after a few decades, Texas has elected a Democratic senator and a Democratic governor, and Kansas has elected its first Democratic senator since 1932,” Pulipaka noted.

“What explains the electoral outcome? It appears that the Iran war has proved to be very costly for the Republican Party. During the 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised ‘no more wars.’ However, while the intervention in Venezuela turned out to be brief, the Iran War proved to be a different ball game altogether. In fact, Vice President J D Vance noted that the Iran War led to the midterm electoral defeat," he added.

According to the report, the Republican Party will reassess its approach after aligning with Trump's agenda before the midterm elections in view of his popularity and electoral success.

With Trump's governing style and political approach increasingly proving costly, it said, the Republican Party may reconsider its association with his agenda. Republican leaders with presidential ambitions are reportedly weighing the option of distancing themselves from the Trump administration.

The report noted that for the Democratic Party, the challenge now lies in consolidating its gains among voters who have traditionally aligned with the Republicans but recently voted for the Democrats.

Its ability to retain these voters remains uncertain, particularly if it reverts to a hardline position on cultural issues, potentially driving them back to the Republican fold.

The party's agenda will depend on a new generation of prominent leaders and possible presidential candidates, including Andy Beshear, Gavin Newsom, James Talarico, JB Pritzker, Jon Ossoff, Josh Shapiro, Pete Buttigieg and others, the report mentioned.

“Established leaders such as Barack Obama, Rahm Emanuel, Kamala Harris and others should nudge the young leaders to adopt a more prudent strategy. They will have to take note of the fact that many Democrats, such as Senator-elect Talarico (Texas), Senator-elect Adam Hamilton (Kansas) and others, have campaigned ‘around Christian faith and court a segment of voters who had drifted towards Republican’,” India Narrative stated.

“The Republicans may have lost this election, but for Democrats to win the Presidential election in 2028, agenda-setting will play a critical role,” it added.

--IANS

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