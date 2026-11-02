Delhi traders flag impact of INDIA bloc rally during festive season

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM) on Monday outlined the trading community's perspective on the INDIA bloc rally held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, saying that while the event may have served as a platform for political parties to present their views and demonstrate strength.

It also raised several economic concerns for businesses in the national capital.

In a statement, the DVM said disruptions to customer footfall, movement of goods and overall commercial activity during the crucial Diwali business season were a matter of concern.

DVM said Delhi's wholesale markets are not only vital to the capital's economy but also serve as a lifeline for millions of small traders, retailers and supply-chain-linked businesses across the country.

It further noted that any disruption during the festive season has implications beyond Delhi and affects commercial activity in other parts of the country as well.

According to the traders, normal business operations in key markets were impacted during an important phase of the trading season due to the rally.

Purchasing activities and business plans of small traders travelling to Delhi from other states were affected, while the incomes of shopkeepers, employees, workers, transport operators and their families also came under pressure, according to them.

The DVM further said that the normal functioning and commercial image of several major markets in Delhi suffered a setback. It also expressed concern that customers could increasingly turn to online platforms or alternative trading hubs, posing a long-term challenge for local businesses.

At the same time, DVM said the developments had a positive aspect as well.

According to the federation, the concerns of Delhi's business community received wider public attention and the episode once again highlighted the critical role played by the city's wholesale markets in the country's economy and supply network.

The trade body said the incident underscored the need for better coordination between commercial interests, public convenience and traffic management while planning large political or public events in the future.

The traders respect democratic rights and peaceful protests and believes every political party has the right to express its views. However, they added that such rights should be exercised with equal consideration for trade, employment, public convenience and economic activity.

The federation said political events may last only a few hours or days but their economic impact and effect on consumer confidence can be felt for much longer.

It urged authorities to take into account Delhi's business calendar, festive seasons, market movement, goods supply and public convenience while deciding the dates and venues of large-scale events.

"Politics has its place, and trade and employment have theirs. A balance between the two is the hallmark of a strong, responsible and healthy democratic system," the DVM said.

--IANS

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