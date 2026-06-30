Delhi Premier League: Pant, Pratika headline season 3 auction as 600+ players set to go under the hammer

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 Season 3 Player Auction is scheduled for July 1 in Delhi. Eight men's franchises and four women's franchises will build their squads for the upcoming season.

More than 600 players are vying in the two competitions, including over 400 men and more than 200 women. Among them, 65 men's players and 28 women's players have already been retained by their franchises before the auction.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley said, "The player auction is one of the most exciting days in the Delhi cricket calendar. It is the moment when teams begin taking shape, and franchises make the strategic calls that will define their season. The DPL has grown into a competition that genuinely matters for Delhi cricket, both as a platform for established players and as a stage for emerging talent to prove themselves. I am looking forward to seeing how the franchises put their combinations together and what the auction throws up on the day."

Before the season, each of the eight men's franchises received a total purse of Rs 1.5 crore, with retention amounts already deducted. The remaining balance is what each franchise will contribute at the auction on July 1. Similarly, each of the four women's franchises was allocated a purse of Rs 75 lakhs, also adjusted after retention deductions.

Players in both competitions are categorised into four groups according to their experience and cricket level.

In the men's competition, the Marquee category includes India internationals, India A players, and those who have been part of an IPL squad in any of the last three seasons. Category A consists of players who represented Delhi's senior men's team in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy within the past three domestic seasons. Category B encompasses Delhi Under-23, Under-19, and Under-16 players from the same timeframe. Category C comprises DDCA-registered players from Delhi's league cricket circuit.

In the women's competition, the Marquee category features India international women cricketers from Delhi/DDCA, along with players who participated in Women's Premier League squads over the past three seasons. Category A includes players who represented Delhi's senior women's team in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy or T20 Trophy during any of the last three domestic seasons. Category B comprises Delhi Under-23, Under-19, and Under-15 players. Category C consists of DDCA Women's T20 League performers and registered players who have not been part of the senior team's playing XI.

Men's Auction Pool:

Across the four categories, 65 men's players have been retained by their franchises: eight from the Marquee category, 16 from Category A, 22 from Category B, and 19 from Category C. The base prices are Rs 10 lakhs for Marquee players, Rs 5 lakhs for Category A, Rs 3 lakhs for Category B, and Rs 1 lakh for Category C.

At the men's auction, the Marquee players feature Rishabh Pant prominently, along with Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Suyash Sharma, Vansh Bedi, and Tejasvi.

Women's Auction Pool:

Across the four categories, 28 women's players have been retained by their franchises, with three retained from the Marquee category, eight from Category A, 12 from Category B and 5 from Category C. The base price for Marquee players is Rs 5 lakhs, Category A is Rs 3 lakhs, Category B is Rs 1.5 lakhs and Category C is Rs 75,000.

The Marquee players available at the women's auction are Priya Punia, Priya Mishra, Parunika Sisodia, Pratika Rawal and Simran Dil Bahadur.

Right To Match:

Every franchise in both competitions has one RTM card, usable once during the auction. When a player from a franchise's previous season squad is up for bidding, the original franchise can allow others to bid and, upon reaching a final bid, use the RTM card to match the bid and re-acquire the player.

Squad Composition

Men's franchises are required to field a squad of 20 to 25 players, including exactly two Marquee players, exactly four Category A players, six to 10 Category B players, and eight to nine Category C players. Women's franchises must assemble a squad of 18 to 22 players, with exactly two Marquee players, exactly four Category A players, seven to eight Category B players, and five to eight Category C players.

Men's Retentions

North Delhi Strikers - 8 Players Retained | Purse Remaining: Rs 74L

Harshit Rana (Marquee, Rs 21L), Pranav Rajvanshi (Category A, Rs 5L), Vaibhav Kandpal (Category A, Rs 13.5L), Arnav Bugga (Category B, Rs 7.75L), Yash Bhatia (Category B, Rs 6.75L), Arjun Rapria (Category C, Rs 11.5L), Vikas Dixit (Category C, Rs 2L), Yash Dabas (Category C, Rs 8.5L)

Central Delhi Kings - 9 Players Retained | Purse Remaining: Rs 76.2L

Yash Dhull (Marquee, Rs 15L), Money Grewal (Category A, Rs 18L), Jonty Sidhu (Category A, Rs 10L), Yugal Saini (Category B, Rs 3.8L), Aditya Bhandari (Category B, Rs 3L), Siddharth Joon (Category B, Rs 3L), Gavnish Khurana (Category C, Rs 1L), Jasvir Sehrawat (Category C, Rs 1L), Tejas Baroka (Category C, Rs 19L)

East Delhi Riders - 8 Players Retained | Purse Remaining: Rs 90.05L

Mayank Rawat (Marquee, Rs 26L), Arpit Rana (Category A, Rs 13L), Rounak Waghela (Category A, Rs 6.25L), Hardik Sharma (Category B, Rs 5.5L), Vansh Jetly (Category B, Rs 3L), Ashish Meena (Category C, Rs 1L), Rohit Yadav (Category C, Rs 4.2L), Vaibhav Baisla (Category C, Rs 1L)

New Delhi Tigers - 9 Players Retained | Purse Remaining: Rs 91L

Prince Yadav (Marquee, Rs 33L), Lakshay Thareja (Category A, Rs 5L), Vaibhav Rawal (Category A, Rs 5.5L), Pradyuman Sanan (Category B, Rs 1L), Keshav R Singh (Category B, Rs 10.5L), Parikshit Singh Bhati (Category C, Rs 1L), Shivam Gupta (Category C, Rs 1L), Yashjeet (Category C, Rs 1L), Parth Kr. Bali (Category C, Rs 1L)

Outer Delhi Warriors - 8 Players Retained | Purse Remaining: Rs 83.75L

Priyansh Arya (Marquee, Rs 21L), Shivam Sharma (Category A, Rs 5L), Siddhant Sharma (Category A, Rs 12.5L), Mohit Panwar (Category B, Rs 3L), Shaurya Malik (Category B, Rs 6.25L), Aman Chaudhary (Category B, Rs 4L), Dhruv Singh (Category C, Rs 13.5L), Rishab Drall (Category C, Rs 1L)

Puraani Dilli 6 - 7 Players Retained | Purse Remaining: Rs 86.3L

Lalit Yadav (Marquee, Rs 10L), Samarth Seth (Category A, Rs 9L), Dev Lakra (Category A, Rs 14L), Rajneesh Dadar (Category B, Rs 19L), Udhav Mohan (Category B, Rs 6.5L), Yug Gupta (Category B, Rs 4.2L), Aditya Malhotra (Category C, Rs 1L)

South Delhi Superstarz - 7 Players Retained | Purse Remaining: Rs 99.05L

Ayush Badoni (Marquee, Rs 21L), Sumit Kumar (Category A, Rs 5.5L), Sumit Mathur (Category A, Rs 5L), Aman Bharti (Category B, Rs 5.75L), Divansh Rawat (Category B, Rs 3L), Anmol Sharma (Category B, Rs 6.5L), Vision Panchal (Category C, Rs 4.2L)

West Delhi Lions - 9 Players Retained | Purse Remaining: Rs 68.25L

Nitish Rana (Marquee, Rs 34L), Ayush Doseja (Category A, Rs 10L), Manan Bhardwaj (Category A, Rs 6.5L), Ankit Rajesh Kumar (Category B, Rs 10L), Krish Yadav (Category B, Rs 7L), Ravneet Tanwar (Category B, Rs 1L), Shubham Dubey (Category B, Rs 6L), Anirudh Chowdhary (Category C, Rs 6.25L), Vikas Rana (Category C, Rs 1L)

Women's Retentions

South Delhi Superstarz - 8 Players Retained | Purse Remaining: Rs 32.6L

Shweta Sehrawat (Marquee, Rs 11.55L), Tanisha Singh (Category A, Rs 13L), Disha Nagar (Category A, Rs 5.5L), Himakshi Chaudhary (Category B, Rs 1.6L), Tanishqa Singh (Category B, Rs 3.8L), Chhavi Gupta (Category B, Rs 4L), Kashish (Category B, Rs 2.2L), Mitali R (Category C, Rs 0.75L)

East Delhi Riders Women - 6 Players Retained | Purse Remaining: Rs 61.05L

Bharti Rawal (Category A, Rs 6.75L), Vanshika Lila (Category A, Rs 2.1L), Aarna Dudeja (Category B, Rs 2.1L), Suhana Attri (Category B, Rs 1.5L), Hridya Sharma (Category C, Rs 0.75L), Urvashi Gupta (Category C, Rs 0.75L)

Central Delhi Queens - 6 Players Retained | Purse Remaining: Rs 49.95L

Soni Yadav (Marquee, Rs 5.5L), Deeksha Sharma (Category A, Rs 2.5L), Nidhi Mahto (Category A, Rs 7.75L), Riya Kondal (Category B, Rs 4.8L), Saachi (Category B, Rs 1.5L), Mallika Khatri (Category C, Rs 3L)

North Delhi Strikers Women - 8 Players Retained | Purse Remaining: Rs 39.5L

Ayushi Soni (Marquee, Rs 5.5L), Nazma (Category A, Rs 12.5L), Upasana Yadav (Category A, Rs 6L), Anshu Nagar (Category B, Rs 5.75L), Archana (Category B, Rs 1.5L), Reshika Beniwal (Category B, Rs 2L), Armeet Kaur (Category B, Rs 1.5L), Shivani (Category C, Rs 0.75L)

When and where to watch: The auction will begin at 9:00 am IST and will be broadcast live on Jio Hotstar and the official DPL T20 YouTube channel.

--IANS

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