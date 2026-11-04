November 04, 2026 2:43 PM हिंदी

Defending champions India to face Malaysia in Women's Asian Champions Trophy opener

Defending champions India to face Malaysia in Women's Asian Champions Trophy opener

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Defending Champions India will kickstart their Women's Asian Champions Trophy campaign against Malaysia when the six-nation tournament kicks off on November 19 in Bhopal as the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced the schedule for the tournament.

Six teams - India, Japan, China, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea - will compete for the continental title in what promises to be an exciting showcase of women's hockey. The continental tournament will take place at Bhopal’s new hockey stadium at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda.

The hosts India enter the competition as defending champions and three-time winners, having lifted the title in 2016, 2023 and 2024. India will be aiming to secure a third consecutive title and extend their success in the competition.

The tournament will hold special significance for the Indian women as it marks their first international assignment following their historic gold medal triumph at the Asian Games in Japan last month.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with each team facing the other five teams once. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will advance to the semi-finals.

The opening day on November 19 will feature Asia's top-ranked team, China, taking on Thailand in the tournament opener. India will begin their campaign against Malaysia in a match preceded by the opening ceremony on the same day. The hosts will subsequently face South Korea on November 21, Thailand on November 22, China on November 24 and Japan on November 25.

November 20, 23 and 26 have been designated as rest days. The classification match for fifth and sixth place, followed by the two semi-finals, will take place on November 27.

The tournament will conclude on November 28 with the bronze-medal match and the final, where the three medal-winning teams will be decided.

"The Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 will be a great opportunity to celebrate the growing strength of women's hockey in Asia," said Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey. “I am delighted that Bhopal will host six competitive teams, and I look forward to seeing our Indian team build on its recent Asian Games success and defend its title."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "Coming on the back of India's historic Asian Games gold medal, this tournament will be an important opportunity for our players to carry forward that momentum. We are grateful to the Madhya Pradesh Government for their support and look forward to welcoming the participating teams, officials and hockey fans to Bhopal for an exciting competition."

--IANS

bc/vi

LATEST NEWS

India's renewable energy capacity nears 530 GW by 2030

India's renewable energy capacity projected to reach 530 GW by 2030

Pakistan faces food crisis as govt diverts funds to buy military hardware: Report

Pakistan faces food crisis as govt diverts funds to buy military hardware: Report

Health Ministry aims to align Grade A microbial monitoring requirements with WHO norms

Health Ministry aims to align Grade A microbial monitoring requirements with WHO norms

Javed Ali on ‘Dhola Ji’ from ‘Suryaa’: The song celebrates romance, warmth and togetherness

Javed Ali on ‘Dhola Ji’ from ‘Suryaa’: The song celebrates romance, warmth and togetherness

Bennett to lead Zimbabwe in Afghanistan Tests

Bennett to lead Zimbabwe in Afghanistan Tests

Shefali Shah's Diwali safai uncovers years of forgotten treasures and a hilarious poncho collection

Shefali Shah's Diwali safai uncovers years of forgotten treasures and a hilarious poncho collection

Banks, securities firms slapped with $276 million penalties over misselling of derivatives

Banks, securities firms slapped with $276 million penalties over mis-selling of derivatives

Indo-German Energy Forum's next chapter to focus on green hydrogen, future energy value chains

Indo-German Energy Forum's next chapter to focus on green hydrogen, future energy value chains

Pavitra Punia calls out those targeting Diwali celebrations, says ‘dogs are scared of every loud noises not just crackers’

Pavitra Punia calls out those targeting Diwali celebrations, says ‘dogs are scared of every loud noise not just crackers’

Defending champions India to face Malaysia in Women's Asian Champions Trophy opener

Defending champions India to face Malaysia in Women's Asian Champions Trophy opener