David Beckham says 'I'm so proud of you' as son Romeo turns a year older

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) The second son of Power couple David and Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, celebrated his birthday on Tuesday.

Expressing his love and admiration for the person his son has turned out to be, David penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Romeo on social media.

Wishing him 'the best day' ever, the former footballer wrote on his official Insta handle, "Happy Birthday mate , we love you so much and I'm so proud of you for all you are as a person , sweet , kind and just an amazing young man .. Love you so so much have the best day ever you deserve it (Pink heart emojis) @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham (Pink heart emojis) (sic)."

David's better half and Romeo's mother, Victoria Beckham, commented, "We love you so much Romeo (Pink heart emoji)".

Victoria also penned a lovely birthday wish for her son on her handle that read, "Romeo, you have the biggest smile and an even bigger heart. You are smart, kind and loved by us all so much. We are so proud of the incredible young man you have become. You treat everyone with such respect and kindness. x Happy Birthday @romeobeckham we love you (sic)."

For those who do not know, Romeo is an English model, former footballer, and budding actor.

David and Victoria exchanged wedding vows at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland on July 4, 1999.

They have four children together- sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and daughter Harper.

Meanwhile, recently David and Victoria were seen supporting their son Cruz as he performed with his band, The Breakers, at the Reading Festival on 29 August, making his major UK festival debut.

Both David and Victoria are extremely active on social media and often use Instagram to share milestone moments from their personal and professional life.

--IANS

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