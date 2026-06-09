June 09, 2026 2:37 AM हिंदी

Danish star Eriksen says he is fine after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match

Denmark star Christian Eriksen says he is fine after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match against Ukraine in Odense, Denmark, on Monday. Photo credit: @Christen Eriksen

Odense (Denmark), June 9 (IANS) Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has issued a statement a few hours after collapsing on the pitch for a second time in recent years. Eriksen was taken to a hospital on Sunday night after he had a huge health scare during Denmark’s friendly against Ukraine, after falling to the floor in the 65th minute as medical staff rushed to his aid.

The former Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, Brentford, and Manchester United star's collapse came five years after the 34-year-old had suffered a cardiac arrest during the European Championship, although the midfielder confirmed that Sunday's incident was different.

In his message to his fans, Eriksen confirmed that the implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), an ICD that gives the wearer a shock to either reset the heart if it stops beating, or to jolt it back into a regular rhythm if abnormalities are detected in his chest, had worked as intended.

“I want to let everyone know that I am doing well and that I am home with my family,” Eriksen wrote in his Instagram story. “As you can probably imagine, receiving a shock from my ICD has had a major impact on both me and my family, but I want to reassure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021.

“I am feeling good, and my recovery has already started. In addition to being grateful for the support and assistance of all the players and the medical team on the field, I am also incredibly grateful to the doctors who have cared for me and my heart over the years. Thanks to their expertise, my ICD did exactly what it was designed to do: protect me when I needed it," said Eriksen.

“For now, my focus is on recovering, spending time with my family, going on vacation, and playing football with my children,” he concluded his message.

According to reports, Denmark’s team doctor, Morten Boesen, had confirmed on Sunday that Eriksen had briefly been unconscious following the incident. The match was halted and abandoned.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Paul Rudd calls New York, the ‘greatest city in the world’

Paul Rudd calls New York, the ‘greatest city in the world’

Vintage Ellyse guides Australia to warm-up win over England in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 played at Cardiff on Monday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's T20 World Cup: Vintage Perry guides Australia to warm-up win over England

Denmark star Christian Eriksen says he is fine after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match against Ukraine in Odense, Denmark, on Monday. Photo credit: @Christen Eriksen

Danish star Eriksen says he is fine after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match

Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime return to grass in ATP Tour events at Stuttgart and 's-Hertogenbosch. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Tour: Shelton, Auger-Aliassime, Fritz return to grass in Stuttgart & 's-Hertogenbosch

All-rounders Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal impress as Rarh Tigers, Siliguri Strikers win in Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: CAB

Bengal T20 League: All-rounders Shahbaz, Karan impress as Rarh Tigers, Siliguri Strikers win (Ld)

UN honors 136 personnel who died in line of duty in 2025 (File Image)

UN honors 136 personnel who died in line of duty in 2025

Dhanush says 'thank you for inspiring millions' after witnessing Rafael Nadal's documentary 'Rafa'

Dhanush says 'thank you for inspiring millions' after witnessing Rafael Nadal's documentary 'Rafa'

7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident

7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident

Spain coach Sonia Bermudez is happy as a win in Iceland will book their ticket to Women's World Cup

Spain coach Bermudez is happy as a win in Iceland will book their ticket to Women's World Cup

MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Goswami's century powers Bundelkhand Bulls to thrilling win, Chambal Ghariyals hold nerves to continue winning streak

MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Goswami's century powers Bundelkhand Bulls to thrilling win, Chambal Ghariyals hold nerves to continue winning streak