CWG 2026: ‘I’ll change the colour to gold,’ says boxer Sakshi after confirming medal for India

Glasgow, July 29 (IANS) Indian boxer Sakshi on Wednesday vowed to turn her assured Commonwealth Games medal into gold after storming into the Women’s 51kg semifinal with a commanding victory over Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers, a result that guaranteed India another boxing medal at the 2026 Games under the tournament's two-bronze format.

Delighted after sealing a place on the podium in her maiden Commonwealth Games appearance, Sakshi said the quarterfinal victory was a significant milestone but insisted her focus had already shifted to the title.

“This victory was very important for me because with this, my medal has been confirmed. This is my first Commonwealth Games so I am feeling very good. Because of the hard work I did and the support from everyone, I was able to confirm my medal today. Now I will try to do better and change the colour of the medal to gold,” Sakshi told IANS.

The Indian produced a polished performance to outclass Fryers by a unanimous 5-0 decision. In complete control throughout the bout, Sakshi won every round on the judges' scorecards, with four judges returning 29-27 verdicts and the fifth scoring the contest 29-25. Her advantage was further strengthened after her opponent was penalised with a point deduction.

Combining disciplined movement with accurate punching, Sakshi consistently controlled the distance and tempo of the contest, preventing Fryers from mounting any sustained challenge as she booked her place in the last four.

The victory ensured India another medal in boxing, as both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Reflecting on the support that has fuelled her journey, Sakshi dedicated the achievement to the country and those who stood by her throughout her rise.

“I would like to dedicate this victory to the whole of India. I would like to dedicate it to everyone who supported me to reach this far. My strategy was to play my long-range game and I was successful in that,” she added.

--IANS

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