Fifth edition of J&K Open in Srinagar heralds second half of PGTI's 2026 season

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Leading Indian professionals including 2026 PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, defending champion Shaurya Bhattacharya and Angad Cheema will be in the J&K Open, which will be staged at the spectacular Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar from August 4 to 7.

The total prize purse for the event has been raised from INR 50 lakh to INR 1 crore for the event jointly organised by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir through Jammu & Kashmir Tourism together with the Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), the official sanctioning body of men’s professional golf in India, today jointly announced the fifth edition of the J&K Open.

The tournament will also feature 14 foreign players from nine different countries -- including the USA, Japan, Czech Republic, Canada and Malaysia, to name a few.

Rashid Raina, JKAS, Deputy Director Tourism (Kashmir), Government of Jammu & Kashmir, said, “The tournament not only reinforces Jammu & Kashmir's reputation as a leading destination for golf tourism but also highlights our commitment to promoting high-quality sporting events that contribute to tourism growth and economic development. We are confident that the championship will attract widespread attention, further elevate the profile of Kashmir on the national sporting calendar and create memorable experiences for players and visitors alike.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, "J&K Open 2026 sets the tone for an exciting second half of the season. We look forward to a highly competitive week that will showcase India's leading golfing talent while further strengthening Jammu & Kashmir's position as one of India's premier golf destinations.”

Jammu and Kashmir is home to some of the top tourist destinations in the country. Kashmir, a valley where streams, lakes, flowers and fruits abound, is a place bestowed with the beauty of four seasons. The Valley presents a different view each season: The spectral spring, the sprawling summer, the crisp winters and the rustling autumn. Jammu, bestowed with enthralling scenic beauty amidst the proud mountain ranges, exhibits all the qualities that make it a sought-after tourist destination.

The tournament is part of J&K Tourism’s great initiative of promoting golf tourism in the region. J&K is blessed with some spectacular golf courses such as Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Royal Springs Golf Course (Srinagar), Pahalgam Golf Course (Lidder Valley) and Gulmarg Golf Club. These courses provide a mesmerizing experience to golfers.

--IANS

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