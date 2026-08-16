Cricketing world hails Bangladesh's 'momentous' Test triumph over Australia

Darwin, Aug 16 (IANS) Former players and commentators united to applaud Bangladesh's landmark Test victory over Australia on Sunday, describing their nine-wicket thrashing of the hosts at the Marrara Stadium in Darwin as a ‘momentous’ occasion.

Social media exploded with reactions after Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side chased down 57 to secure their first-ever Test victory on Australian soil and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop hailed the win as a major milestone for the nation while highlighting individual contributions.

"Momentous achievement for Bangladesh Cricket, and the people of Bangladesh. Surely they’re deserving of their flowers and just recognition now from those from whom it has previously been too sparse. Many contributors, Mehidy, Tanzid etc.

“But Hasan Mahmud in particular has been a very good line bowler for several years now when fully healthy, and possesses a lovely efficient, upright action. Happy for coach Phil Simmons and his squad. #EXCELLENT," Bishop wrote on X.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who had been Bangladesh's batting consultant and spent time with their U19 setup in the past, was quick to figure out the wider significance of the result on the global stage.

"What a phenomenal victory for Bangladesh! Beating Australia in Australia for the first time is a historic achievement and a huge moment for Bangladesh cricket. Special mention to Tanzid Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Captain Shanto for their terrific performances and leadership.

Congratulations to each and everyone involved. This is more than just a win; it’s a statement of Bangladesh’s growth on the world stage. What an unbelievable upset! #BANvAUS @BCBtigers,"

Ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen expressed total awe by posting on X, "BANGLADESH - WOW".

Former Australian women's cricketer Lisa Sthalekar noted that Bangladesh had already shown signs of bridging the gap. "Congratulations to @bangladeshtigers on a famous victory. Having watched them at home recently & beat Aus in the ODIs always thought that this series was going to be tighter than everyone thought. Bravo on taking it to the Aussie," she said on ‘X’.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashiwn posted on X, "Damn good from Bangladesh and this reiterates the value of designated test centres. The conditions in Darwin have caught the ausies by surprise. #AusvBan"

Ex-Australia pacer Damien Fleming conceded the hosts were thoroughly outplayed and wrote on ‘X’, "Darwin just became a chapter in Bangladesh cricket history. Well done Bangladesh. Tough Test cricket. Grit, discipline and skill. Biggest thrashing I’ve seen Australia cop on home soil in a long while. Look forward to seeing response in 2nd test."

--IANS

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