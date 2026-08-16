Kareena's birthday wish for her 'forever ride or die' Saif: How boring would life be without you

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cheerful birthday wish for her 'forever ride or die', husband Saif Ali Khan.

In her latest post on the photo-sharing app, Bebo admitted that her life would be extremely boring without Saif in it.

The 'K3G' actress also decided to treat her Instagram family with some adorable glimpses from their fun getaways over the years.

One of the photos from the album further included a glimpse of their two boys - Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena's heartfelt wish for Saif on social media read, "Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die…(Red heart and rainbow emojis) how boring would life be without you… This insta post pictures are all approved by him ((Red heart, laughing with tears and rainbow emojis) loves it when I post his pictures (sic)."

Saif's sister, Saba Pataudi, also took to the comment section and wished him, saying, "Happiest Birthday Bhai!! Have a awesome one. Lots of love", followed by a red heart emoji.

Bebo's BFF, Amrita Arora, also commented, "Saifuuuuuuuuuu (red heart emojis)".

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar added, "(red heart emojis) Happy Birthday Saif (red heart emojis)"

For those who do not know, Kareena married Saif in October 2012 in a close-knit ceremony after being in a relationship for some time.

The couple welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, on December 20, 2016. Later, in February 21, 2021, Saif and Kareena welcomed their second son, Jeh.

On the professional front, Saif will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar after a long time in Priyadarshan's forthcoming actioner 'Haiwaan'.

The project further features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher in key roles, along with others.

On the other hand, Kareena has been roped in for Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra', and she has already concluded the shoot for her next.

Bebo will be seen alongside Southern heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in the crime thriller.

--IANS

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