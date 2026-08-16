Athiya Shetty becomes muse for Manish Malhotra’s celebration of handloom and bandhani

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Fashion designer Manish Malhotra showcased the timeless beauty of Indian craftsmanship through actress Athiya Shetty’s elegant saree look.

Athiya looked stunning in a handloom Bandhani saree from Malhotra’s collection. The designer took to Instagram to share glimpses of Athiya’s look and reflected on his longstanding association with traditional Indian textiles. In the caption, Manish that handloom, Bandhani and sarees have been an integral part of his work for decades, from designing costumes for films to creating his fashion collections. He added that, for him, tradition is not about simply looking back at the past, but about embracing it and finding new ways to make it relevant and personal.

He wrote, “Handloom. Bandhani. Colour. The saree. Treasures of Indian fashion that I have personally loved and worked with for decades — from creating costumes for the movies to my collections today. For me, tradition has never been about looking back. It’s about loving it, living it and constantly finding a new way to make it your own. Here @athiyashetty Gorgeous and chic in our timeless Bandini - Handloom #mmsaree .. styling @stylebyami @manishmalhotraworld.”

The photos feature Athiya Shetty striking different poses in an elegant saree, which she paired with statement jewellery, including a necklace and earrings. She kept her hair open and opted for subtle makeup.

Manish Malhotra has long been passionate about Indian handlooms, textiles and traditional craftsmanship. Over the years, he has incorporated regional weaves such as Kanchipuram, Paithani and Bandhani into his couture collections and film designs.

For the unversed, Malhotra’s appreciation for traditional Indian textiles grew during his work in films in the early 1990s, when his collaborations with legendary actors such as Sridevi introduced him to the rich heritage of South Indian fabrics and indigenous weaves.

The designer has also worked closely with skilled weavers and acclaimed artisans to create bespoke sarees and ensembles that preserve the richness of India’s traditional craftsmanship while giving them a modern appeal.

--IANS

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