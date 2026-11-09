Craig Ervine becomes oldest Zimbabwean to hit Test hundred

Sharjah, Nov 9 (IANS) Craig Ervine achieved a significant milestone during the ongoing first Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here as he became the oldest player from Zimbabwe to score a Test hundred.

At 41y and 82d, Ervine broke the previous record of Brendan Taylor - which was also created during the same Test - when he hit his fifth Test hundred during the second innings of the opening Test against Afghanistan.

Ervine is the second oldest batter to hit a Test hundred in this century after Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq, who was 42 years and 47 days when he smashed 114 against England at Lord's in 2016

Earlier, Taylor created the record for being the oldest Zimbabwean Test centurion during the same match. He made 131 from 168 balls in the first innings of the Test as Zimbabwe made 504, with captain Brian Bennett also hitting a 128.

During the same Test, Ervine also completed his 2000 Test runs, making him the seventh batter from his nation to have reached the mark.

The ongoing Test between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan is heading to a draw as Zimbabwe were at 372/5 at tea break in the second innings on Day 5. With only one session remaining and one more innings left, a draw is on the wall.

The Chevrons made 504 in the first innings as Taylor and Bennett smashed centuries and Wessly Madhevere hit a fifty. In reply, Afghanistan put up 514 and took a 10-run lead. Sediqullah Atal (105), Rahmanullah Zadran (113) and captain Rahmat Shah (173) made centuries to lead the team in the reply.

Zimbabwe had another good show with the bat during the second innings as Taylor made 82, Bennett scored 58 before Ervine went on to hit a hundred and Antum Naqvi made 62.

--IANS

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