November 09, 2026 5:48 PM हिंदी

Craig Ervine becomes oldest Zimbabwean to hit Test hundred

Craig Ervine becomes oldest Zimbabwean to hit Test hundred (Credit: X/Zimbabwe Cricket)

Sharjah, Nov 9 (IANS) Craig Ervine achieved a significant milestone during the ongoing first Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here as he became the oldest player from Zimbabwe to score a Test hundred.

At 41y and 82d, Ervine broke the previous record of Brendan Taylor - which was also created during the same Test - when he hit his fifth Test hundred during the second innings of the opening Test against Afghanistan.

Ervine is the second oldest batter to hit a Test hundred in this century after Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq, who was 42 years and 47 days when he smashed 114 against England at Lord's in 2016

Earlier, Taylor created the record for being the oldest Zimbabwean Test centurion during the same match. He made 131 from 168 balls in the first innings of the Test as Zimbabwe made 504, with captain Brian Bennett also hitting a 128.

During the same Test, Ervine also completed his 2000 Test runs, making him the seventh batter from his nation to have reached the mark.

The ongoing Test between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan is heading to a draw as Zimbabwe were at 372/5 at tea break in the second innings on Day 5. With only one session remaining and one more innings left, a draw is on the wall.

The Chevrons made 504 in the first innings as Taylor and Bennett smashed centuries and Wessly Madhevere hit a fifty. In reply, Afghanistan put up 514 and took a 10-run lead. Sediqullah Atal (105), Rahmanullah Zadran (113) and captain Rahmat Shah (173) made centuries to lead the team in the reply.

Zimbabwe had another good show with the bat during the second innings as Taylor made 82, Bennett scored 58 before Ervine went on to hit a hundred and Antum Naqvi made 62.

--IANS

vm/hs

LATEST NEWS

Jemimah returns to India’s squads for all-format tour of South Africa, Amanjot included in T20Is

Jemimah returns to India’s squads for all-format tour of South Africa, Amanjot included in T20Is

Bangladesh's new Foreign Secretary dodges questions on Hasina passport issue

Bangladesh's new Foreign Secretary dodges questions on Hasina passport issue

Nithiin's 'Alias Rukmini' shooting wrapped! (Photo: Unanimous Productions/Instagram)

Nithiin's 'Alias Rukmini' shooting wrapped!

India, EU review Strategic Partnership, progress on FTA

India and EU review Strategic Partnership, progress on FTA

Rs 1 crore prize purse awaits runners at Puri Coastal Marathon, the first-ever road-plus-sand marathon in Puri, Odisha, on Monday. Photo credit: Odisha Athletics

Puri Coastal Marathon: Rs 1 crore prize purse awaits runners at first-ever road-plus-sand marathon

Pakistan's Lahore becomes world's most polluted city (File Photo)

Pakistan's Lahore becomes world's most polluted city

Gujarat must be drug-free by 2028, a year ahead of national target: HM Amit Shah (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat must be drug-free by 2028, a year ahead of national target: HM Amit Shah

Bhavika Ahire, Anaadi Tagde to lead India U19 sides in home Women's U19 T20 Tri-Series with Nepal. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Bhavika Ahire, Anaadi Tagde to lead India U19 sides in home tri-series with Nepal

Actor Balaji Murugadoss: I will meet you in court; will make sure every cop who came to my house is suspended! (Photo: Balaji Murugadoss/X)

Actor Balaji Murugadoss tells cops: I will meet you in court; says will make sure every cop who came to his house is suspended!

Craig Ervine becomes oldest Zimbabwean to hit Test hundred (Credit: X/Zimbabwe Cricket)

Craig Ervine becomes oldest Zimbabwean to hit Test hundred