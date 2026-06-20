Congress never cared about farmers: HM Amit Shah

Ichalkaranji, June 20 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress party of not caring about farmers’ concerns and asked Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi how many farmers’ loans their government waived in 10 years. He said it was just about Rs 60,000 crore.

“For quite some time now, the country’s sugarcane farmers have been demanding that no tax be levied on the profits coming from sugarcane factories, but no one was paying attention. However, in one swift move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi waived off income tax worth Rs 46,000 crore, thereby giving a new dimension to the sugarcane mills,” Shah said at a rally.

He added that PM Modi has deposited Rs 4.28 lakh crore into farmers’ bank accounts in 12 years through 22 instalments.

“Therefore, choose such a government that cares about you, that keeps working hard for your development for five years,” he remarked.

Shah noted that multi-feed plants had been established, and that GST on ethanol was reduced from 28 per cent to 5 per cent.

“We have several cooperative sugar mills in Maharashtra that are unable to set up ethanol plants on their own. That is why the Government of India is setting up a cooperative plant in western Maharashtra at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. The profits from all products produced by this plant will be returned to the sugar mills,” he said.

He further added that PM Modi is the only Prime Minister who has cared about cooperatives and achieved success in space.

“Modi ji’s 12 years... it is a beginning. In the coming days, the BJP-NDA’s rule will continue for many years. And the vision that Modi ji has envisioned, of building a fully developed India in 2047, that resolve will be fulfilled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone,” Shah claimed.

He said PM Modi is now the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. “When the history of independent India is written, many major events from these 12 years will be remembered,” he added.

“From farmers to science... the era of research has flourished. Work has been done to expand the scope from self-help groups, committees of village women, to startups,” Shah stated.

“Twelve years ago, the country had a government under which bomb blasts and terror attacks took place, yet the then Prime Minister would not utter a word. Our leader, popular PM Modi, has broken the record for the longest-serving Prime Minister in the country. In the history of Prime Ministers elected through democratic means, Modi ji has set the record for the most number of days served. And whenever the history of independent India is written... these 12 years will become immortal in the name of many major events,” he remarked.

Shah said it was PM Modi who responded to terrorism through the Surgical Strikes, the Air Strikes, and finally Operation Sindoor by taking action inside Pakistan against terrorism.

“India showed the world its strong resolve to protect itself and defend its security with unwavering determination,” he added.

He said that Naxalism, which was five decades old, has now become a thing of the past.

“The country has become free from Naxalism. Peace has been established from Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and the Northeast to Punjab,” he said.

“From removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir to building the Ram Temple, Modi ji has done it all. It was during PM Modi’s tenure that Article 370 was abrogated, the Ram Mandir was built, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was constructed, Mahakal Lok was developed, and work was undertaken to adorn the Somnath Temple with gold. He established that India’s voice must be heard across the world,” Shah commented.

--IANS

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