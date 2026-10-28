'Concerning, disappointing': Jamia condemns campus vandalism by 'masked protesters'

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday expressed deep shock, disappointment, and concern regarding the incidents that took place the previous night, which involved vandalism and damage to University property.

The University said that upon receiving reports of attacks on the campus, the proctorial team and JMI faculty members immediately arrived on the spot.

"They discovered that groups of protesting students and local residents had vandalised University gates and walls, brought down Gate No. 4C, pelted stones, and damaged the CCTV control room and cameras, while also severing their connections. It is reported that a group of masked protesters even reached the University's boys' hostel in an attempt to mobilise more individuals to join them," the JMI said in a statement.

According to the University, viral social media videos posted by the protesting students themselves show extensive damage inflicted upon JMI property. "This has left the university community deeply distressed and outraged," it said.

"Most concerning is the fact that the vandalism began shortly after members of the protesting student committee had been in discussions with JMI faculty (this marked the seventh such attempt at dialogue initiated by the university administration)," the University said.

Furthermore, the JMI said that it is "highly condemnable" that female faculty members, wardens, and the provost were subjected to "threats when they attempted to reason" with the female protesters. "Such behaviour is not only unacceptable but also runs counter to the very spirit of dialogue and peaceful protest."

The University said these events follow a series of incidents over the past week, during which attempts were made to scale, damage, or breach the University's gates and boundary walls. However, it said that the scale, speed, and intensity of the vandalism that occurred on the night of October 27 have raised "serious concerns".

"Videos, CCTV footage, and social media posts indicate that thick iron rods, hammers, and other tools were used to cause extensive damage to the University's infrastructure. This occurred even though the University had already transitioned to an online mode of operation, as per a notification issued on October 24, 2026," the JMI said.

Expressing "deep sorrow and dismay" regarding the incidents, the University said, "These acts of destruction have raised serious concerns about the safety of students, faculty, and staff. The University's infrastructure, including classrooms, laboratories, libraries, security systems, and access routes, is essential for maintaining a secure environment on campus. Any damage to these facilities not only results in significant financial loss but also jeopardises the well-being and safety of the entire university community."

Meanwhile, paramilitary forces and Delhi Police personnel remain deployed outside Jamia Millia Islamia University.

--IANS

sd/skp