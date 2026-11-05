Commonwealth partners need to de-risk, diversify supply chains through trusted routes, says EAM Jaishankar

St. John's (Antigua and Barbuda), Nov 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar urged Commonwealth partners to de-risk and diversify supply chains through shorter, trusted routes, adding that more connectivity corridors benefit business.

The EAM made these remarks at the Commonwealth Heads of Government and Business Leaders Breakfast Meeting during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 in St. John's.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said that he highlighted, "Commonwealth partners also need to de-risk and diversify. This requires shorter and trusted supply chains."

"More connectivity corridors are good for business. Commonwealth partners should make more efforts to enhance local distribution," he said.

He also stressed promoting training and capacity building as it "gives more options for partners".

Emphasising the Indian business community spread across the world, the External Affairs Minister called it "an asset for the Commonwealth".

"Digital is a game changer as it promotes efficiency, good governance and growth," he stated.

EAM Jaishankar also mentioned that the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure can be leveraged for climate action.

"Our First Responder experiences and HADR activities suggest the need for local hubs," he added.

The EAM said that mobility of skills can be an "important Commonwealth focus".

"The comfort within the Commonwealth can build business for growth and prosperity," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar addressed the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session. He highlighted the value of digital public infrastructure for good governance and financial responsibility.

He spoke about India's recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other negotiations in that regard.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Honoured to represent India at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session. Highlighted the value of digital public infrastructure for good governance and financial responsibility. Has helped democratise our economies by expanding opportunities. The Indian example is instructive."

"Also spoke about India's recent FTAs and other negotiations underway in that regard. Such understandings will contribute to predictable trade and resilient supply chains," he added.

EAM Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to Antigua and Barbuda for CHOGM. Upon arrival, Antigua and Barbuda's Foreign Minister Everly Chet Greene and Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandes welcomed him at the airport.

--IANS

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