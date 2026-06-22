June 22, 2026 11:00 PM हिंदी

Coles earns maiden call‑up as England name 17‑member squad for T20Is against India

Coles earns maiden call‑up as England name 17‑member squad for T20Is against India (Credit: Instagram/James Coles)

London, June 22 (IANS) Uncapped left-arm spin bowling all‑rounder James Coles has earned his maiden call‑up to England’s T20I team for the upcoming five-match series against India, starting on July 1 at Chester-le-Street in Durham.

Harry Brook will lead the squad, which also features returns for Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker and Saqib Mahmood, all of whom missed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year. Pacer Brydon Carse and seam-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton are unavailable due to injuries.

Coles, who became the most expensive buy of the 2026 Men's Hundred competition, had stints with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 and for England Lions. In 61 T20 innings, Coles, 22, has amassed 1,373 runs at an average of 28.60 and a strike rate of 146.37, including hitting seven fifties.

Coles, who became Sussex’s youngest first‑class debutant at 16 years and 157 days, has also made an impact with the ball - claiming 53 wickets at an average of 26.94 and an economy rate of 8.27, including three four‑wicket hauls.

“James Coles is an exciting addition and has earned his place following his performances with the England Lions and in T20 competitions here and abroad during the past 12 months.

“We have selected a larger squad to accommodate for the fact that this series will begin shortly after the Test series against New Zealand is due to conclude which allows us to be flexible,” said national selector Marcus North in a statement on Monday.

Interestingly, Brook and Jacob Bethell will face a quick turnaround, with the first T20I against India scheduled to begin less than 48 hours after the conclusion of the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, provided the match lasts for all five days.

Following the series opener in Durham, England and India will play rest of their T20I games at Old Trafford in Manchester (July 4), Trent Bridge in Nottingham (July 7), Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol (July 9), before concluding at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 11.

England squad: Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue and Luke Wood

--IANS

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