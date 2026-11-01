November 01, 2026 9:59 PM हिंदी

CIL marks 51st foundation day with record high output of 70.3 million tonnes in Oct

CIL marks 51st foundation day with record high output of 70.3 million tonnes in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Public sector giant Coal India Limited (CIL) marked its 51st Foundation Day on Sunday with its highest-ever monthly coal production and total coal supply, while also achieving the highest-ever monthly supply to the power sector, according to an official statement.

"During October, CIL, the country's leading coal producer, achieved an all-time high coal supply of 70.3 million tonnes (MT) in any month, surpassing the previous record of 69.4 MT achieved in March 2026. This represents a year-on-year growth of 19 per cent," the statement said.

Coal supply to the power sector also reached a new milestone, with CIL recording its highest-ever monthly supply of 57.1 MT to the power sector.

The previous record stood at 56.5 MT, achieved in May 2024.

The supply to the power sector registered a year-on-year growth of 19 per cent.

The company also achieved a significant milestone in coal production, recording its highest-ever production of 67.2 MT during the month of October. This surpassed the previous record of 62.47 MT achieved in October 2024 and represents a year-on-year growth of 19 per cent.

In another major achievement, railway coal evacuation witnessed record performance, with daily rake loading for the power sector reaching 310 rakes, the highest-ever achieved in any month. This surpassed the previous record of 302.8 rakes per day achieved in March 2025.

Established on November 1, 1975, Coal India has witnessed several transformations and overcome numerous challenges over the past five decades, moving forward with unity, determination and collective resolve.

"From an annual coal production of 79 MT in its first year of operations, Coal India has recorded sustained growth over the decades, increasing its production to 768 MT in FY 2025–26—representing an almost tenfold increase over the past five decades. The production target for FY 2026–27 has been fixed at 815 MT," the statement added.

--IANS

sps/khz

LATEST NEWS

Uzziel Budu’s late header hands Dempo Sports Club dramatic win over FC Bengaluru United in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday. Photo credit: IFL

IFL 2026/27: Uzziel Budu’s late header hands Dempo SC dramatic win over FC Bengaluru United

In J&K's Doda, women self-help groups get an income boost through commercial floriculture

In J&K's Doda, women self-help groups get an income boost through commercial floriculture

Ecuadorian swimmer Espinosa takes opening gold at 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, on Sunday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Ecuadorian swimmer Espinosa takes opening gold at 2026 Youth Olympics

Pranavi Urs logs another top-20 finish in Taiwan; Casandra Alexander seals title and Order of Merit by winning the Wistron Ladies Open 2026 at Sunrise Golf and Country Club in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, on Sunday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Pranavi Urs logs another top-20 finish in Taiwan; Alexander seals title and Order of Merit

Alonso says clean sheet against Man Utd ‘very important’, praises Penders’ performance (Credit: Chelsea FC)

Alonso says clean sheet against Man Utd ‘very important’, praises Penders’ performance

Digi Yatra trials for international passengers begin at 7 airports

Digi Yatra trials for international passengers begin at 7 airports

PV Sindhu clinches second title of season with triumph in Hylo Open Super 500 in Saarbrücken, Germany, on Sunday. Mandatory Photo credit: BWF/Badminton Photo

Badminton: PV Sindhu clinches second title of season with Hylo Open triumph

Nepal court ruling could pave way for legal cannabis cultivation after five decades

Nepal court ruling could pave way for legal cannabis cultivation after five decades

Millions in Bangladesh can’t afford to pay for healthcare: Report

Millions in Bangladesh can’t afford to pay for healthcare: Report

South Club bag double, Tribeni Shibpur win big in Hooghly; Conscient Sports claim Delhi leg in the 2026/27 season of Hooghly-leg of Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL). Photo credit: RFDL

RFDL 2026/27: South Club double, Tribeni Shibpur win big in Hooghly; Conscient Sports claim Delhi leg