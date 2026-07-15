Chrissy Teigen, John Legend visit 800 year old castles, enjoy pancake cruises on European holiday

Los Angeles, July 15 (IANS) Chrissy Teigen, the wife of Grammy-winning musician John Legend, has given a peek into her European adventure with her family.

She took to her Instagram recently, and shared what her summer in Europe looks like as she and Legend’s kids support him on tour.

She posted a series of pictures and videos featuring the family’s time in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium.

She wrote in the caption, “Ghent / Montreux / Rotterdam. 800 year old castles, pancake cruises, fried chicken and ping pong, glow in the dark golf but for the record my kids still think I never do annnnnyything (sic)”.

In the pictures, the family can be seen exploring the local attractions and spending time on a boat and enjoying traditional Dutch pancakes.

In one clip, Chrissy Teigen took a bite into a pancake and told the camera, as she said, “Oh my God, that’s so good”.

Her eldest daughter Luna Simone, 10, decorated her pancake with mini marshmallows in another picture.

The couple shares 4 children, Luna, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander. John Legend, 40, joined his family in two of the photos as they posed for a family shot.

He took to the comments section, and wrote, “You’re our EVERYTHING”.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are among Hollywood's most enduring celebrity couples. They first met in 2006 on the set of Legend's music video for Stereo. The couple got engaged in 2011, and married on September 14, 2013, in Lake Como, Italy.

John’s chartbuster track ‘All of Me’ was written as a tribute to his wife. The couple has been candid about their fertility journey through IVF, the heartbreaking loss of their son Jack in 2020, and their path to parenthood. They renewed their wedding vows in 2023, celebrating a decade of marriage.

--IANS

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