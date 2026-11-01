Ram Charan touches feet after dad Chiranjeevi gives Muhurat clap for 'RC17'

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Ram Charan and director Sukumar embarked on their next cinematic journey on Sunday as their film tentatively titled ‘RC17’ went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad.

The makers, Mythri Movie Makers, dropped a video from the mahurat ceremony on their official social media handles. The clip opened with Ram Charan arriving at the venue and greeting the members of the team. Next, the 'RRR' actor lit the ceremonial lamp.

"Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan arrives at the #RC17 Pooja Ceremony ‍(sic)," read the caption on the post.

In another post, Megastar Chiranjeevi was seen giving the mahurat clap, along with performing the auspicious coconut-breaking ritual during the pooja ceremony.

We could also see Ram Charan touching his father's feet, after which the father and son duo shared a warm hug.

Sharing the precious moment with the netizens, the makers wrote, "The journey of #RC17 begins with the MEGA CLAP...Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu sounded the clapboard and blessed the entire team of #RC17 (sic)"

The Mahurat for 'RC15' was attended by many big names from the Telugu film industry, such as Ravi Shankar, Naveen Yerneni, Naga Vamsi, Rahul Sankrityan, Gopichand Malineni, Maruthi, Buchi Babu Sana, Vamsi Nandipati and Harish Shankar, along with others.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series Films, the technical crew of the drama also includes Ratnavelu as the cinematographer, whereas Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score the tunes. The remaining cast and crew for this yet-untitled drama have been kept under wraps for now.

Refreshing your memory, Ram Charan announced ‘RC17’ in March 2024. The 'Peddi' actor had uploaded a picture with Sukumar.

This will be Ram Charan's second professional collaboration with the filmmaker after their 2018 blockbuster ‘Rangasthalam’, which also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead.

Given that ‘Rangasthalam’ performed exceedingly well at the ticket counters, the expectations from 'RC17' remain sky-high.

--IANS

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