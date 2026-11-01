November 02, 2026 12:18 AM हिंदी

Chhattisgarh: Saur Sujala Yojana cuts down costs, enhances income of farmers

Chhattisgarh: Saur Sujala Yojana cuts down costs, enhances income of farmers

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh), Nov 1 (IANS) The Saur Sujala Yojana, a solar irrigation scheme of the Chhattisgarh government, is doing wonders for the farmers of Dhamtari district as many of them, having installed solar pumps under the scheme, are benefiting from it.

Many residents of Dhamtari, having subscribed to the scheme, have installed solar pumps in the fields, and this has reduced their agricultural costs, including electricity bills.

A couple of farmers in Dhamtari district spoke to IANS and shared their experience and how this scheme was having a positive impact on their pockets.

Indresh Ghate, a local farmer, said that he previously relied on expensive grid electricity for irrigation but now was using solar energy to irrigate his fields, and this has significantly lowered his operational costs.

According to Indresh Ghate, the installation of a solar pump allowed him to irrigate his fields at any time during the day. This not only eased the burden of electricity costs but has also made irrigation of fields much more convenient.

Indresh says that the 'Saur Sujala Yojana' helped reduce his farming expenses and increase his income. Furthermore, using solar energy for irrigation is also environmentally friendly.

Expressing his gratitude to the government for the initiative, the farmer stated that the scheme has empowered him to become self-reliant.

Describing this as a programme to bring prosperity to the lives of farmers, he said that farmers in Dhamtari are increasingly adopting solar energy, making agriculture both easier and more cost-effective.

Ghate told IANS, "I cultivate five acres of land. Previously, I had to depend on grid electricity for irrigation, which resulted in very high electricity bills. Upon learning about the 'Saur Sujala Yojana,' I had solar panels installed on my farm. This has freed me from high electricity bills and has doubled my income."

“I express my gratitude to PM Modi for giving the country a new identity. Under his leadership, the nation is making significant progress," he added.

--IANS

mr/uk

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