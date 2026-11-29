Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Salman Khan sent his love to acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for his latest family entertainer 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari as leads.

Salman took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and uploaded a poster of Ayushmann and Sharvari from 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'.

Giving a shout-out to the drama, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Badhai Ho (congratulations) Sooraj Babu, Hearing Great Things about Yeh Prem Mol liya!! Bahut Saara Prem from your Prem. (Lots of love from your Prem) (sic)." Salman then also tagged Sooraj, Ayushmann, Sharvari and Rajshri Films.

Ayushmann re-shared the post on his Instagram Stories, writing "Bhai, along with folded hands and heart emojis. Sharvari also penned on her Instagram Stories, “Sir! Thank you!".

For those who do know, Sooraj and Salman have collaborated on many blockbusters such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", and "Hum Saath-Saath Hain". Their last project together was the 2015 release "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo". It might be interesting to know that Salman's character has been named Prem in all of these films.

In 2022, during the screening of Sooraj’s "Uunchai", it was announced that the actor and director duo would once again come together on a film titled "Prem Ki Shaadi". However, the project never materialised.

Meanwhile, Sooraj recently reflected on how his filmmaking approach has changed over the years.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, while promoting 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', the filmmaker admitted that during his initial days, he used to take as many as 21-22 retakes for a single scene. He added that as he gained experience, he realised that a director's clarity plays a crucial role in the filmmaking process.

Backed by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' was released in cinema halls on 27 November this year.

--IANS

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