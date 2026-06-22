Chennai Bulls enter finals of inaugural women’s Rugby Premier League 2026

Hyderabad, June 22 (IANS) Chennai Bulls have advanced to the finals of the first women’s Rugby Premier League 2026, scheduled for Tuesday here at Gachibowli Stadium. Under the leadership of Chantelle Miell, they topped the table after five league matches, securing their spot in the finals.

“Super excited for the finals. Last night’s game was super close but getting across the line in the final play is a great tribute to the girls and how hard they have worked in the last few weeks. Happy to be the first team that has secured its spot in the finals. The team is recouped, refreshed and all set to come back and hopefully win the finals tomorrow,” said Chantelle Miell, captain of Chennai Bulls Women.

“Extremely happy to have made the finals and the whole squad is now raring to play the finals. We are focused on the end goal which has always been to become the inaugural champions of the women’s edition of the Rugby Premier League,” said Amandeep Kaur of Chennai Bulls.

Captain Chantelle Miell, Vice Captain Adia Pyke, Carmen Izyk, and Savannah Bauder have demonstrated their capabilities as capped international players. Indian players Amandeep Kaur and Sandhyarani Tudu continue to excel in the squad, earning several player of the match awards. Sandhya Rai, a senior member of the Indian team, was ruled out earlier in the season, but this did not hinder the Chennai Bulls' pursuit of their first trophy.

Chennai Bulls experienced balanced results in the league stage, drawing matches against Delhi Redz and Mumbai Dreamers. Their only loss was to Kolkata Banga Tigers. Afterwards, they achieved a three-match winning streak, defeating Delhi Redz, Kolkata Banga Tigers, and Mumbai Dreamers before the finals. This dominant run against strong opponents provides a significant morale boost heading into the final match.

--IANS

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