Casting director Karan Mally reveals what inspired him to bring Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh together in 'Alliance'

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Casting director Karan Mally, who is known for his work in ‘Gully Boy’, ‘The Archies’, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Made in Heaven’, ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘Thappad’, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, and the reality show ‘Alliance’, has shared the inspiration behind the casting of former couple Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh in ‘Alliance’.

He said that he wanted to showcase progressive, and mature dynamics between a couple, who still share warmth despite parting their ways.

Talking about the same, he told IANS, “The inspiration came from wanting to showcase a very progressive, modern, and mature dynamic that we rarely see represented authentically in mainstream media. Pop culture often defaults to painting past relationships or separations with a very bitter, dramatic brush. But real life is far more complex, respectful, and nuanced than that. Bringing Sohail and Seema together wasn't about chasing sensationalized shock value”.

He further mentioned, “It was about capturing a very real, dignified, and compelling human equation. The collaboration came to life organically through incredibly honest conversations. Our team’s primary goal was to create a safe, collaborative framework where everyone felt entirely comfortable. I think once they saw the genuine, sophisticated vision we had for the show, they trusted the process and everything fell into place beautifully”.

The casting director credited the couple for being very open to the idea, and that mindset came from the assurance that the reality show didn’t want to exploit their relationship but to give the respect it deserves.

“They were incredibly open and excited right from the start. Naturally, anytime you bring a unique, real-life dynamic onto a major streaming platform like Prime Video, there’s a healthy amount of initial caution. Nobody wants their personal journey reduced to a sensationalized headline. But their enthusiasm locked in once they realized Alliance was a space designed to respect their shared history and not exploit it. Their openness on camera is going to be incredibly refreshing for the audience. It comes from a place of great mutual respect and a genuine willingness to try something entirely new in the Indian entertainment space”, he added.

--IANS

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