Calcutta HC grants interim protection to Mahua Moitra

Kolkata, July 21 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from coercive police action, including arrest, to two-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district of West Bengal, Mahua Moitra, in a case where she has been accused of making violence-inciting statements in public.

Justice Sougata Bhattacharya granted the interim protection till October 5.

However, the judge observed that the protection is conditional on Moitra extending full cooperation with the police during the investigation. He directed the police to inform the court if she refuses to cooperate.

Justice Bhattacharya noted that since the charges against Moitra could invite up to 7 years' imprisonment if she is convicted, the police may continue investigating but cannot take coercive action against her until October 5.

On Tuesday, state government counsel and Advocate General Surajit Nath Mitra informed the court that Moitra had been served notices four times but avoided appearing for interrogation, citing her busy schedule in Parliament.

“The MP was summoned earlier. Despite receiving that notice, she did not appear,” Mitra told the court. After hearing arguments, Justice Bhattacharya clarified that the protection will continue until October 5, but if Moitra fails to cooperate, the state must inform the court.

During the hearing, Moitra’s counsel argued that since the police had summoned her regarding her reaction to an egg attack, she should be allowed to speak virtually to the cops.

Justice Bhattacharya responded that the police should ensure no unpleasant situation arises during her appearance at the police station.

--IANS

src/dan