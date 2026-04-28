Buy America push in US Congress targets China imports

Washington, April 28 (IANS) Bipartisan legislation introduced in the US Senate seeks to tighten enforcement of domestic sourcing rules in federally funded infrastructure projects, with lawmakers arguing that American taxpayer money is still supporting foreign manufacturers, including strategic competitors like China.

Senators Tammy Baldwin and Jim Banks on April 27 unveiled the Build America, Buy America Compliance Act, aimed at closing implementation gaps in existing law and forcing federal agencies to fully apply domestic procurement standards.

“To me, this is straightforward: When we use American tax dollars, we should be investing those dollars back into American workers, products, and businesses,” Baldwin said, underscoring the intent behind the proposal.

Banks framed the measure in geopolitical terms, saying: “Our bill is common sense legislation that puts American workers and businesses first. It makes sure your tax dollars support American manufacturers and not foreign adversaries like China.”

The legislation responds to concerns that, years after passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, agencies have “partially or fully avoided” implementing the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act for certain programmes. As a result, taxpayer-funded projects have continued to rely on imported materials, according to the sponsors.

Under the proposal, the head of each federal agency would be required to submit an annual report to the Made in America Office and Congress detailing how the BABA Act is being implemented. The report must identify all infrastructure-related financial assistance programmes and specify which are fully compliant and which are not.

For programmes that have met the requirements, agencies must document “all actions taken” to comply and maintain existing domestic procurement standards. For those that have not, agencies would need to provide a timeline and specific steps to achieve compliance, including efforts to replace broad waivers with “targeted, project-specific waivers wherever possible.”

The bill also mandates that all such reports be published in the Federal Register, a step intended to enhance transparency and accountability across federal departments.

The legislative text further reflects congressional concern that earlier procurement rules were weakened by “waivers and loopholes,” allowing significant portions of taxpayer-funded infrastructure spending to bypass domestic sourcing requirements.

Industry groups have backed the effort. Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, said the law’s original promise depends on consistent enforcement. He said the new bill would bring “transparency and accountability to the process by requiring agencies to clearly identify where Buy America requirements are being applied and where they are not.”

The United Steelworkers union has also endorsed the measure, aligning labour interests with the broader push to strengthen domestic supply chains.

The proposed legislation builds on the BABA Act enacted in 2021 as part of a major infrastructure spending package, which requires that federally funded projects use American-made iron, steel, construction materials and manufactured products.

--IANS

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