Britney Spears pours love for ‘Practical Magic’, calls Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman her ‘girl crushes for this week’

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears has shared that Hollywood actresses Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are her girl crushes for the week.

The singer-songwriter recently took to her Instagram, and shared a clip from ‘Practical Magic’, in which Nicole Kidman tells Sandra Bullock, ‘What is wrong with you?’ in a hushed tone, and the latter saying, ‘I don’t know’.

The singer also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “ GOOOD FUCKING GOD - this movie literally…Can you imagine sitting with one them at a table. I would run away LOL…OMG how many f****** heartbreaks have I’ve had and gone straight to this movie”.

“Literall, these women instantly wake my heart up every darn time and have given me hope through hard times in my life…literally my girl crushes for this week…as well (sic)”, she added.

‘Practical Magic’ was directed by Griffin Dunne, and is based on Alice Hoffman's eponymous novel. The film follows sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who belong to a family of witches. The sisters grow up learning magic while dealing with a family curse that condemns the men they fall in love with to untimely deaths. As adults, the contrasting sisters find themselves confronting the consequences of their inherited magic, complicated relationships and a supernatural threat.

The film also features Aidan Quinn and Goran Visnjic. Although it received mixed reviews and underperformed commercially upon its initial release, the film gradually developed a cult following, particularly for its portrayal of sisterhood, female solidarity and witchcraft. The sequel to the film, ‘Practical Magic 2’ was released in September 2026.

--IANS

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